Colombia: Three soldiers killed by drones

Three soldiers were killed by explosive drones in Santa Rosa del Sur, Colombia, on 7 November. The army announces eight serious injuries and other caretakers. The Defensoría calls for an urgent response to local warnings, without assigning the attack to an armed group in its statement.

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Three Colombian soldiers were killed Saturday, November 7, 2026 in a drone attack on their base in Santa Rosa del Sur. The First Army Division also reports eight serious injuries. It mentions other military personnel in charge, without specifying their number.

The attack targeted the military cantonment of the southern municipality of Bolívar. Unmanned aircraft were carrying explosive devices, according to the military communiqué issued on 7 November. The first reports of the Colombian press point the explosions around the middle of the day, local time.

Colombia: eight seriously injured, but no final total

The figure of eight is for seriously injured military personnel, not all affected. The army states that several health facilities accommodate victims. His statement does not detail their identities or the nature of the injuries.

The armed forces claim to have triggered their security protocols and initiated damage checks. The document does not provide a final material balance sheet. Nor does it designate the perpetrators of the attack. The presence of several armed groups in the region therefore makes it impossible to attribute this operation to one of them.

According to the Colombian press, the site houses jungle battalion number 48. The attack thus affects a military facility located in an agglomeration, not a reported confrontation in an isolated position.

A Security Council was convened at the Town Hall

The Defensoría del Pueblo, a public institution for the defence of rights, confirms an explosive attack in the city centre. The authorities then held a security council at the town hall. This meeting followed the murder of three people the day before. These deaths are a separate episode from the military record of 7 November.

The institution notes a humanitarian deterioration in southern Bolívar. Between May and September 2026, it identified 22 emergencies related to confinement or mass displacement. At least 11,135 people from 4,939 families were affected.

Santa Rosa del Sur is in an early warning of 2023, updated in August 2026. The Defensoría states that the interministerial commission responsible for replying to it was not convened. It asks the Ministry of the Interior to convene it as a matter of urgency, and the local authorities to verify possible travel. She also called for an investigation by the prosecution to identify those responsible for the attacks and homicides.

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