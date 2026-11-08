Hamra Street: The Cosmopolitan Beirut Age

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Hamra Street: The Golden Age of Cosmopolitan Beirut

Simple fields of fig trees from Barbarie to the most vibrant avenue in the Middle East: in the 1960s and 1970s, Hamra became the intellectual and commercial heart of Beirut. Cafés Modca and Horse Shoe, theatres al-Madina, American University, Fairuz on stage, banks and luxury shops — a cosmopolitan crossroads where Arabic, French, English and Armenian blended. The 1975 civil war broke this momentum, but the memory of this golden age remained engraved in the heart of the Beirutins.

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