CENTCOM claims to have detained the Huda cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman on 7 November. According to the American command, a plane hit its stern after several warnings. The ship reportedly left an Iranian port. No human results are reported; circumstances are based on the only available US military version.

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The US military command for the Middle East, CENTCOM, claims to have detained the Huda cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman on Saturday, November 7, 2026. According to his account, an American plane hit the stern of the ship with precision ammunition. The building reportedly ignored several warnings related to the naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Huda freighter targeted after Iranian stopover

CENTCOM identifies the building as the M/V Huda, flying the flag of Saint-Christophe-et-Niévès. He states that the cargo vessel sought to leave regional waters after stopping at an Iranian port. The command does not specify this port, the next destination of the ship, or the nature of its cargo.

The U.S. military reportedly asked the civilian crew to evacuate the targeted areas before firing. This instruction, reported by CENTCOM, does not lead to the conclusion that all sailors were sheltered. The press release does not give any human results and does not specifically describe the damage. He’s announcing an immobilization, not the shipwreck.

The circumstances of the intervention at this stage are based on the American version. The resumption of this announcement by several agencies does not constitute an independent confirmation of crew behaviour. No direct testimony from sailors supports the details presented here.

Five vessels locked in, according to US balance sheet

In its report published on 7 November, CENTCOM states that it has reoriented 147 merchant ships that have complied since July. He also reported five commercial buildings immobilized after refusing to comply with American instructions. These figures are the count of the command, not a verified ship-by-ship balance sheet.

The previous American strike against a cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman was on 10 October. It concerned Ocean Molica, also known as Arika Sun, under Panamanian flag. Washington then claimed to have neutralized its propulsion without injuring the crew. This clarification concerned this other building and cannot be transposed to the Huda.

The announcement comes on the day of the creation of the Task Force Iron Gate. This American structure targets land circuits and Caspian Sea routes used, according to Washington, to bring arms and goods under sanctions to Iran. The strike against the Huda is, however, part of the maritime blockade already in place.

The fate of the Huda crew, the arrangements for assistance to the ship and the extent of damage remain to be specified.

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