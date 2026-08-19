Beirut-Damas: the new relationship to the test

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The transfer to Syria of General Adel Issa, former senior military official under Bashar Al-Assad, is a first concrete test for the relationship Beirut is trying to rebuild with the new Damascus authorities. One version describes the Lebanese decision as applying the 1951 bilateral judicial convention. Another report referred to Syrian pressure to speed up the process. This divergence goes beyond the fate of a man: it raises the question that will now accompany each sensitive issue between the two countries. Can Lebanon develop close cooperation with its neighbour without recreating the mechanisms of influence and asymmetric relations that have marked their recent history?

The change of power in Damascus following the fall of Bashar Al-Assad in December 2024 has disrupted relations between Lebanon and Syria without eliminating the accumulated problems between the two states. The interlocutors have changed. The files are still here.

Border and clandestine passages, security cooperation, Syrian detainees in Lebanon, Lebanese missing in Syria, leaders of the old regime sought by the new authorities, persons prosecuted by Lebanese justice and present in Syrian territory: almost every sensitive area now requires the construction of new procedures.

This situation is unique. Beirut and Damascus must not only open a new diplomatic phase. They must determine what can be retained from the old legal architecture, what needs to be renegotiated and, above all, how to prevent past practices from surviving regime change.

The Adel Issa case intervenes exactly in this place.

The former Syrian general, who commanded the 17th army division under the former regime, had fled Syria after the fall of Bashar Al-Assad. He entered Lebanon illegally and was arrested on 8 August 2026 after travelling to the Syrian embassy in Beirut. Damascus claims this for charges of crimes committed during the Syrian war, particularly in the Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa areas. He contests the charges against him.

Lebanon finally accepted its transfer to Syria. This is the first case of this nature concerning a former senior military official of the Assad regime since his fall.

But the way in which this decision has been reached has already been debated.

Adel Issa, two versions of the same decision

A first version presents the transfer as the result of a judicial procedure based on a perfectly identifiable text:the Judicial Convention between Lebanon and Syria in 1951.

This Convention organises extradition between the two countries. Its general principle provides for the possibility of returning a wanted person when the conditions laid down in the text are met. It is on this basis that the Syrian case concerning Adel Issa was examined by the Lebanese courts.

Moreover, the procedure did not consist of an immediate surrender to the Syrian authorities.

Following the transmission of the case by Damascus, the Attorney-General of the Court of Cassation, Judge Jamal Hajjar, interrogated Adel Issa and ordered his continued detention during the examination of the extradition request. The case was therefore to go through the Lebanese judicial authority before any transfer decision.

This chronology supports the institutional reading of the case: Syria asks, Lebanon examines and Lebanese justice decides according to the applicable framework.

However, a second version published on 19 August introduces a different element. According to the press reports,Damascus allegedly put pressure on Beirut to speed up the delivery of Adel Issa.

This does not mean that the 1951 legal framework would have been ruled out. It raises another question: the political conditions surrounding its application.

The two elements are not necessarily incompatible. Extradition may have a legal basis and may be subject to insistent diplomatic procedures. But in the Lebanese-Syrian context, the distinction is politically major.

For the real test is not just whether Damascus can claim a fugitive. It is to determinehow syrian demand enters the lebanese system, which examines it and retains the power to say yes or no.

The 1951 Convention survives regime changes

The case first highlights a legal reality often masked by political upheavals: Bashar Al-Assad’s departure did not erase the agreements between the two states.

The 1951 judicial convention was decades earlier than the Assad regime. It belongs to the relationship between the Lebanese Republic and the Syrian State, not to the relationship between Beirut and a particular Syrian government.

The text organises inter alia extradition, mutual legal assistance and certain procedures between the two countries. It provides for conditions and exceptions. Extradition may be refused in certain cases, for example when the offence is of a political nature. The nationality of the person sought shall also be subject to the conditions laid down in the procedure.

The Convention thus provides Beirut and Damascus with an existing basis at a time when the new Syrian authorities are multiplying demands related to those responsible for the former regime.

But she doesn’t solve everything.

Since 2025, both governments have been working precisely ona new judicial frameworkto deal with problems which the old system no longer allows to be satisfactorily solved.

The main file concerns the many Syrian nationals detained in Lebanese prisons.

Damascus wishes to recover some of these detainees and allow convicted persons to continue their sentences in Syria. Beirut has, however, set limits. Among other things, the discussions focused on the fate of those involved in the killing of Lebanese military or civilians and in certain other serious crimes.

The Lebanese Government insisted on one principle: cooperation must respect the decisions of Lebanese justice and the sovereignty of both States.

The Issa case thus intervenes while the old and the new system coexist:the 1951 Convention continues to serve as a basis for certain extraditions, while Beirut and Damascus negotiate a mechanism more adapted to the problems that have arisen since the Syrian war and the fall of the former regime.

The real stake: preventing the return of parallel circuits

This legal issue has a political dimension in Lebanon that is not reflected in an ordinary bilateral relationship.

During the Syrian presence in Lebanon, relations between the two countries did not always pass through the institutions provided for a relationship between sovereign States. Security devices, politicians and networks of influence had their own channels.

The withdrawal of Syrian troops in April 2005 ended the military presence. The formal establishment of diplomatic relations and the opening of embassies in 2008 were then a major step towards a classical state-to-state relationship.

But the political and security legacy did not disappear instantly.

This is why information about Syrian « pressures » has a particular resonance in Beirut.

The problem is not that Syria defends its demands. All States take diplomatic action to obtain favourable decisions. The red line is located elsewhere:a syrian approach must not replace the decision of a competent lebanese judge, minister or institution.

In the case of Adel Issa, the judicial procedure followed by Beirut is therefore at least as important as the final result.

It offers a possible model for the suite: Damascus transmits a documented request; Lebanon shall examine it; its judges verify legal conditions; the executive intervenes within the limits of its powers; the decision is then enforced.

It is this trivialization of procedures that would, paradoxically, constitute the deepest transformation of the Lebanese-Syrian relationship.

Prisoners open a much larger file

However, Adel Issa is only one individual case in a more complex judicial negotiation.

Discussions between the Justice Departments of the two countries focus on several categories of individuals whose legal situations differ.

There are first Syrians detained or convicted in Lebanon. Damascus wants to settle their situation and obtain the transfer of part of them. Beirut, however, refused to allow this issue to lead to a general release ignoring the crimes committed in Lebanon.

Then there are the people sought by the new Syrian justice for their role under the Assad regime who would have found refuge in Lebanon.

The Issa case shows that Damascus intends to use extradition mechanisms to recover them.

But cooperation must work in both directions.

Lebanon is also calling on Syria to seek people by its own justice. The judicial discussions therefore included the principle of searching for fugitives who had left Lebanese territory for Syria and their surrender to the Lebanese authorities when conditions were met.

This reciprocity is politically essential.

A new relationship in which Beirut would systematically hand over to Damascus the requested persons without Syrian cooperation on its own files would soon resume an impression of asymmetry.

The missing and the murders, the other debt of the past

Cooperation is not limited to persons currently detained or sought.

Beirut also calls on the new Syrian authorities to transmit their information onmissing or detained Lebanese in Syria, a dossier that has poisoned bilateral relations for decades.

Judicial discussions also focused on the information available in the Syrian archives about the security operations in Lebanon during the Assad period, including political assassinations.

The new Syrian authorities have committed themselves, through bilateral exchanges, to seeking and transmitting the information available on these cases.

This commitment could become one of the most significant tests of breaking up with the old regime.

Damascus potentially holds archives or information that the Lebanese State did not have access to. Their transmission would therefore not be limited to judicial cooperation. It would cover part of the historical liabilities between the two countries.

The new relationship thus involves an implicit exchange: Syria calls on Lebanon to cooperate on the fugitives of the former regime and Syrian detainees; Lebanon calls on Syria to cooperate on its missing persons, political assassinations and own fugitives.

The border will be the daily test of the Beirut-Damas relationship

The second major construction site is on the map.

Lebanon and Syria share a border of nearly 375 kilometres. Part of the road passes through mountainous areas that are difficult to control, where informal routes have long allowed the movement of people, goods, fuel and weapons.

The regime change in Damascus has changed the actors present on the Syrian side. He did not remove the problems.

Border incidents since 2025 have demonstrated the need for communication mechanisms between the two armies and the relevant services. A local crisis can quickly take on a political dimension if there is no institutional channel to determine what has happened and to organise a response.

The delimitation of the border also remains a structural issue.

In Beirut’s view, clarifying that border would strengthen territorial control and reduce ambiguous areas. For Damascus, this would help stabilize its western border as the new authorities themselves seek to rebuild Syrian institutions.

Countering smuggling is a common interest, but not necessarily for the same reasons.

Lebanon wants to limit tax losses, trafficking and arms movements. Syria wants to control the networks that cross its territory and assert the authority of the new power. This convergence creates a concrete area of cooperation, provided, again, that it goes through the institutions.

Border crossings are also an economic issue

Reducing the border to security would, however, be a mistake.

Syria is the only land passage from Lebanon to Jordan, Iraq and the Gulf markets. The operation of roads and border crossings is therefore of direct importance to Lebanese exporters, carriers and the economy.

Standardization with Damascus can facilitate the movement of goods and reduce the obstacles accumulated during the war years.

It may also reopen discussions on transit, rights of way, road infrastructure and customs cooperation.

This economic dimension gives both governments an additional reason to stabilize their relationship. It recalls above all that a normalized Lebanese-Syrian relationship cannot be built solely around security and prisoners.

Normalize without returning to the old normality

It is finally all the ambiguity of the new phase.

Lebanon needs a functional relationship with Damascus. Geography makes a policy of indifference impossible. Border, trade, security, detainees and population movements require both States to work together.

But Beirut must simultaneously demonstrate that normalization does not mean a return to the practices that had emptied the institutional relationship of its meaning.

The transfer of Adel Issa is more than a turning point. The decision has an old legal basis and has been examined by the Lebanese courts. At the same time, press reports indicate a Syrian will to speed up execution. The two readings place the debate precisely where it should be: not on the existence of a relationship with Damascus, but on the rules that govern it.

Future cases will be even more difficult. Both governments must move forward on a new judicial agreement, determine the fate of Syrian detainees in Lebanon, deal with mutual requests for fugitives, obtain answers on the missing and assassinations of the Assad period, secure passages and progress on the border.

The real indicator of the new Beirut-Damas relationship will then be simple: when a disagreement arises, will the final decision be taken in a ministry, before a judge and according to a known agreement, or will it depend again on a political power ratio? After the case of Adel Issa, negotiations on detainees and the border will provide the next answers.