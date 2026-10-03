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The Cedars of Jaj – Chapel and Millennial Forest, Jbeil
The cedars of Jaj, at the edge of the Jbeil region: a village that houses a forest of Cèdres du Liban in its territory, a vestige of the primary forest that once covered the whole of Mount Lebanon. According to local stories, the Byblos Phoenicians — one of the oldest cities in the world — were looking for cedarwood to build their ships. In the heart of the forest lies a small chapel under shaded thorns. On the way, raptors and local wildlife may be surprised between karst rocks. And from the heights, one sees in the distance the convent Saint-Charbel of Annaya, dedicated to the most venerated saint of Lebanon.
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.
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