The Cedars of Jaj – Chapel and Millennial Forest, Jbeil The Cedars of Jaj, at the edge of the Jbeil region: a village that houses a forest of Cedars of Lebanon on its territory,..

5

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The Cedars of Jaj – Chapel and Millennial Forest, Jbeil

The cedars of Jaj, at the edge of the Jbeil region: a village that houses a forest of Cèdres du Liban in its territory, a vestige of the primary forest that once covered the whole of Mount Lebanon. According to local stories, the Byblos Phoenicians — one of the oldest cities in the world — were looking for cedarwood to build their ships. In the heart of the forest lies a small chapel under shaded thorns. On the way, raptors and local wildlife may be surprised between karst rocks. And from the heights, one sees in the distance the convent Saint-Charbel of Annaya, dedicated to the most venerated saint of Lebanon.

Watch the original video on YouTube

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews