 » Because it’s a man figure »: both intimate and universal, incisive and poetic, Nada B. Raad’s third novel has hints of end of the world

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Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

It all starts when Anne, the narrator, breaks a mirror by mistake and someone predicts seven years of misfortune. Noting that history is accelerating, she writes in real time a chronicle that runs from the fire of Notre Dame to Trump’s current mandate, through Gaza and the Olympic Games. A chronicle of his graceful visits to Lebanon until the day when the country of his childhood made headlines.

The novel quickly moves towards a personal quest when questioning her relationship with her mother, unstable and of rare intensity, she will find the keys to it as the story unfolds.

In a world where freedoms are strained and the danger of AI is high as a sword of Damocles, this novel is first of all the attempt to place Man at the heart of the story. He is a book in the book that Anne reads excerpts from Martha, an editor who doesn’t look like her. While in the film Matrix, Morpheus tells Neo, « Did you ever make one of those dreams that look more real than reality? If you were unable to get out of one of those dreams, how would you make the difference between the real world and the dream world? Anne believes that Martha is a prisoner of the latter, when around her « awakened » people pave the way for a new world.