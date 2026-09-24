Ashrafieh’s murder: behind a targeted robbery, the thorough identification of a victim and the shadow areas of an investigation remained discreet

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The murder of Salah al-Hani does not resemble, in the available evidence, a robbery chosen at random and accidentally turned into a tragedy. The man, aged 60 years and holder of French nationality, was reportedly observed before the intrusion into his apartment in Ashrafieh. The three men involved in the published reconstruction were working on construction sites in the area. One of them regularly attended a nearby establishment, the Green Café. They reportedly learned that Salah lived with his disabled sister and, most importantly, that he was receiving money in euros. On the night of the crime, around 9 p.m., they reportedly entered his house, isolated his sister in the bathroom, immobilized Salah and blocked his mouth and nose with tape. The victim died of asphyxiation before the money sought was taken away.

However, this chronology contains two levels of information which must be distinguished. The death of Salah al-Hani and the existence of an investigation are criminal cases. Several details concerning the identification, habits of the suspects and the information they allegedly collected about their target come from a journalistic reconstruction based on information obtained during the investigation. Not all were publicly disclosed in a final court decision. This distinction prohibits the persons charged from being definitively guilty before the end of the proceedings. It does not prevent us from examining what the evidence already shows: money seems to have been the motive, the victim appears to have been selected in advance and the alleged perpetrators had sufficient information to prepare their operation.

A victim who does not seem to have been randomly chosen

The first significant factor is the victim’s knowledge. Salah al-Hani owned a seven-storey building in Ashrafieh and lived with his sister, described as disabled and with reduced mobility. The information gathered indicates that the men involved were aware of this configuration before the act. They were also reportedly aware of amounts in euros that Salah received or retained. On the other hand, the available evidence does not provide a clear indication of the source of the money, its frequency, its amount and, above all, how this financial information was received by the alleged perpetrators. The latter question is essential, since it could be used to determine whether the location was based solely on the observation of the neighbourhood or whether the group had benefited from information from someone who was more familiar with the victim.

The professional profile of the three men adds another element to this reconstitution. They were working on construction sites in the Ashrafieh sector. Their regular presence in the neighborhood was therefore not unusual. In addition, one of them attended the nearby Green Café. There is no evidence that the institution or its staff are involved in the case; It is only used to explain the familiarity of one of the suspects with the premises. In a dense neighborhood, working on construction sites and regularly attending a trade makes it possible to observe movements without having to organize visible surveillance. The alleged perpetrators could thus know the hours of attendance at the building, Salah’s habits and the composition of the home without attracting particular attention. It is this combination of daily presence and financial intelligence that gives the crime the appearance of a prepared transaction rather than opportunistic break-in.

The fact that men were aware of Salah’s sister’s vulnerability adds another dimension. According to the scenario reported, it did not constitute an unexpected obstacle discovered after entering the apartment. The authors knew that she lived with her brother. The manner in which it was neutralized suggests that its presence was integrated into the operation. It would nevertheless be excessive to deduce exactly the reasoning of the suspects or the level of detail of their preparation. The information available allows for prior knowledge of several personal elements; They do not yet allow to reconstitute all stages of preparation or to know how long Salah had been monitored.

At approximately 9 p.m., the location would have left room for operation

The act would have taken place around 9 p.m. This schedule is one of the few precise time markers of reconstitution. It corresponds to a period when activity in the streets begins to decrease while remaining normal enough that the presence of several men in a building does not necessarily cause alarm. However, the information published does not specify how the three men crossed the entrance to the building and then the apartment. There is therefore no evidence that a door was forced, that they had access or that Salah himself had opened them. This gap is not secondary. She could determine whether the suspects had previously made contact with the victim or whether they had only studied her habits from outside.

Once inside, the two occupants would have been separated. Salah’s sister was reportedly taken to the bathroom, immobilized and tied with tape. His mouth was also said to have been closed to prevent him from giving the alarm. The available information does not provide sufficient details of her physical condition after the incident, the length of time she would have been confined, or the exact circumstances under which she could be rescued. However, these elements are important for reconstructing the timeline after the assailants left and determining how long it took before the crime was discovered. Their absence shows that a substantial part of the file is still outside the public domain.

Salah was later reportedly detained. The process used against him is the central point of the criminal record. Adhesive tape would have been applied to his mouth but also to his nose, preventing breathing. Death would have occurred by asphyxiation. This mechanism distinguishes the case from a burglary in which a victim was fatally injured during an unexpected altercation. In the available reconstruction Salah was already under control when his respiratory tract was obstructed. The precise characterization of intent, however, falls within the scope of investigation and justice: the published evidence does not make it possible to determine whether the alleged perpetrators had decided to kill their victim or whether they had used a method of restraint which they could not ignore the danger. This difference will be essential for the criminal assessment of individual responsibilities.

Euros at the heart of the mobile, but one question remains: who knew?

After the neutralization of the occupants, the attackers reportedly sought and then took away the money that was their objective. No sufficiently established amount appears in the available information. It would therefore be artificial to give a figure or to pretend to know precisely the loot. On the other hand, the evidence converges on one point: the alleged perpetrators allegedly started the operation because they thought they would find euros at Salah. This prior knowledge is probably one of the most important threads in the investigation, as it allows us to trace the crime upstream. Identifying the origin of this information could inform how the target was selected and determine whether the group acted alone throughout the preparatory phase.

Several assumptions are theoretically possible. The information was obtained by observing Salah’s habits, by conversations heard in the neighbourhood or by someone who knew his financial situation. But none of these tracks can be preferred from the only elements currently available. Caution is all the more necessary since the circulation of information on the presence of cash may involve persons totally unrelated to the act. Repeated confidence without criminal intent may eventually reach individuals who decide to exploit it. The investigation must therefore distinguish the person who knew from the person who eventually transmitted the information and, above all, from the person who participated in the preparation or execution of the crime.

This question gives the case a depth that goes beyond the identification of the three men suspected of having entered the apartment. If the group had specific financial information, its origin must be understood. If this information came from a person with access to Salah’s habits, investigators must determine whether it was voluntarily communicated to prepare the flight or whether it simply circulated to the wrong people. At this stage, the sources do not allow the existence of a fourth participant or an external accomplice to be established. Adding such a character to the narrative would therefore be tantamount to turning a legitimate question into a charge without proof.

Workers present in the neighbourhood, but no generalization possible

The Syrian nationality of the three men mentioned in the reconstruction and their activity in the building are factual elements of the file as reported. However, they must remain strictly attached to the persons concerned. Nothing in this case allows their behaviour to be extended to Syrian workers in Ashrafieh or, more broadly, Syrian nationals in Lebanon. A criminal investigation must individualize responsibility. The fact that the suspects worked on construction sites is only relevant because this activity could explain their knowledge of the neighbourhood and their ability to move around without raising suspicion.

However, this professional precision helps to understand a particular urban vulnerability. In neighbourhoods where construction sites are numerous, a multitude of people can enter buildings daily or stay within the same perimeter for weeks. They necessarily end up knowing some residents, guards, shops and traffic habits. This is obviously not a criminal risk in itself. But in the case of Salah, this professional presence would have provided the alleged perpetrators with the ideal conditions to observe their target without organizing a visible surveillance device. This could have allowed identification to blend into their daily lives.

The mention of the Green Café must be understood in the same way. The fact that a suspect frequents a nearby facility allows for documentation of his/her repeated presence in the area. It does not allow the coffee to be associated with the operation. This distinction is indispensable, because a detail of location can easily be transformed, by repetition, into unjustified suspicion against third parties. The value of detail lies solely in the reconstitution of the suspect’s habits and degree of familiarity with the vicinity of the Salah building.

Why was the case so discreet?

One aspect that surrounded the murder concerns the small amount of information initially made public. A case involving several particularly heavy elements — a victim killed by asphyxiation at home, a tied-up disabled sister, an apparently prepared robbery and several suspects — could immediately have generated much greater coverage. However, the precise circumstances took time to emerge. This discretion fed questions and led precisely to look for what had happened in the Achrafieh apartment.

However, the temptation to turn this lack of communication into evidence of a will to conceal must be resisted. The available evidence does not establish that an authority would have instructed to hide the crime. In a criminal investigation, silence can have operational reasons: not alerting suspects still wanted, preserving certain testimonies, checking video surveillance images or waiting for the first material elements to be consolidated. Without a document demonstrating a decision to stifle the case, the term would be excessive. What can be seen is simpler: the public has for a long time had much less information available than those which then appear in the reconstitution.

This difference between what investigators seem to have learned and what has been communicated raises a question of transparency. Once the sensitive operations are completed, the authorities can clarify the facts without compromising the investigation. In particular, they can confirm the cause of death, specify the number of persons prosecuted and indicate the criminal qualifications. In a case where rumours can quickly take on a Community or political dimension, precise judicial information also constitutes protection against extrapolations.