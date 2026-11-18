The Bank of Lebanon’s foreign reserve assets as at 15 November 2026 amounted to $11.53 billion. They make 64.12 million out of the first fortnight. The balance sheet distinguishes these liquid assets from gold and eurobonds, without measuring net reserves or detailing the origin of the increase.

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The Bank of Lebanon’s foreign reserve assets increased by $64.12 million during the first half of November 2026. They reached $11.53 billion on 15 November, compared with $11.47 billion at the end of October. The increase was 0.56%, according to the detailed amounts of the bimonthly balance sheet.

This increase relates to liquid and non-resident foreign assets, excluding gold. It improves this balance sheet item, while the book value of gold declines over the same period. Total assets decreased slightly to $92.79 billion.

BDL: Foreign currency assets increase by 0.56%

The balance sheet expresses its amounts in thousands of Lebanese pounds. Their conversion at the rate of £89,500 per dollar, as indicated in the document, is $11.529 billion as at 15 November. The comparable amount as at 31 October is 11.465 billion. The difference is $64.12 million.

The amounts rounded to two decimal places do not allow this precise variation to be found alone. The gain is two weeks, not a full month or an annual comparison.

Balance sheet item 31 october 2026 15 november 2026 Change Foreign reserve assets $11.465 billion $11.529 billion +64.12 million Or $36,800 billion $35,917 billion -$883.04 million Total assets $92.856 billion $92.793 billion -$62.26 million

Changes are due to unrounded amounts. The increase in foreign currency assets and the decrease in gold do not summarize all movements: other items are included in the balance sheet total.

Liquid assets but not a net balance

The definition adopted by the central bank isolates liquid foreign assets held on non-residents. This item provides information on an asset pool. It does not deduct BDL’s liabilities to banks, the State or its other creditors.

The $11.53 billion therefore does not constitute net reserves. Nor do they represent an envelope freely available for the repayment of bank deposits. The valuation of a net position requires reconciliation with the corresponding liabilities, depending on their currency, maturity and nature.

The balance sheet presents separately the eurobonds of the Lebanese State in the securities portfolio. Their market value as at 15 November is $1.514 billion. These claims on the State do not add to the line of liquid foreign reserve assets.

Gold follows a distinct evolution

The book value of gold rose from 36.80 to 35.92 billion dollars between the two orders. The document specifies a valuation at market price. A change in this line may therefore reflect that of the price, without corresponding to an equivalent cash flow.

The decrease of $883.04 million is not enough to establish a gold sale. The bimonthly table here does not provide a breakdown between price effect and quantity change.

The increase does not yet reveal the origin of the flows

The reconciliation of the two balance sheets shows the increase in foreign currency holdings, but does not detail the transactions which explain. Purchases of dollars, regulations, revenues and valuations are not included in this publication.

The next bimonthly situation will allow the stock to be monitored at the end of November. The identification of the flows that feed this movement will depend on additional information from the central bank.

Source and illustration

Bank of Lebanon official balance sheet as at 15 November 2026. Conversions and changes based on published amounts at the rate indicated in the document.

Cover: Bank of Lebanon façade, archive published in May 2019. © François el Bacha / Libnanews. Whole photo resized and editorial dress.

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