Batroun: Salam reacts to the arrest of five men

Nawaf Salam contacted the judicial and security officials after five arrests between the heights of Batrun and Bcharré. The Prime Minister states that the law will be the only limit to investigations. The prosecutor’s office presents the arrested persons as Hezbollah members. Media accounts differ on the nature of the documents they allegedly held. No plans to attack are set out in the institutional report. The political accusations remain distinct from the expected conclusions of justice in this case.

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Nawaf Salam contacted on Wednesday 11 November 2026 the judicial and security officials about five men arrested between the heights of Batrun and Bcharré. Since Antalya, the Prime Minister has assured that the law will be the only limit of investigations. The Public Prosecutor ‘ s Office presents those arrested as members of Hezbollah.

Salam follows the investigation from Antalya

According to a report from the Lebanese official agency, the Head of Government joined the Ministers of Interior and Justice. He also contacted the Attorney General of the Court of Cassation and the Director General of the Internal Security Forces (FSI).

Present in Turkey for COP31 climate conference, Nawaf Salam judges the circumstances of these suspicious arrests. He states that the time for lack of responsibility and suffocated cases is over. This political position is without prejudice to the findings of the investigation.

Five arrests in the heights of Batrun

Prosecutor Ahmad Rami al-Hajj’s office confirmed the follow-up of this case on Tuesday, 10 November. Investigations are conducted by the Intelligence Branch of the Internal Security Forces (ISF). The record of the prosecutor’s office does not specify the charges envisaged, the identity of the five persons or the detailed circumstances of their arrest.

The report aired on Tuesday by the prosecutor’s office mentioned only the heights of Batrun. The one dedicated to Nawaf Salam places the group between this area and the heights of Bcharré. The exact point and time of the arrests are not specified.

The nature of the documents remains uncertain

A Lebanese chain reported that the five men held documents and maps, some of which were allegedly torn apart. This detail is not included in the institutional report consulted.

Another medium, citing anonymous security sources, describes papers bearing names. It states that their qualification as maps or plans is not established and still depends on technical examinations. None of these accounts alone can affirm a preparation for attack or attribute an intention to those arrested.

A separate political reaction from the investigation

On Wednesday, 11 November, MP Ghiyath Yazbek, a member of the Lebanese Forces bloc, responded to these arrests in a statement. He calls on the authorities to be firmer and accuses Hezbollah of preparing for an internal military expansion. These political accusations are not judicial findings.

At this stage, the prosecutor’s office confirms the follow-up of preliminary investigations, without announcing a judgement. Those arrested remain presumed innocent. The precise reasons for their presence in this area and the nature of the documents seized must still be established by the investigation.

Beirut Courthouse, undated archive. General illustration of justice, distinct from the place of arrest. Photo: Libnanews archive. Dress Libnanews.

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