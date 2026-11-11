Al-Walid Hallani was reportedly arrested after an accident

A Lebanese television channel reports, based on security sources, the questioning of singer Al-Walid Hallani after a traffic accident in Beirut. A pedestrian was reportedly seriously injured. The original record does not specify the exact location of the accident, the time of the incident or the court proceedings. Recaptures diverge on several details. There is no official statement consulted to confirm the circumstances or current condition of the injured person. A death cannot be considered established.

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Lebanese singer Al-Walid Hallani, son of Assi Hallani, was reportedly arrested in Beirut after a traffic accident involving a pedestrian. A Lebanese television channel reports this information by quoting security sources. The precise circumstances and the legal situation of the singer remain to be officially confirmed.

Al-Walid Hallani quoted in an accident in Beirut

According to the report, the singer struck a passerby, who was seriously injured. The channel evokes a critical condition, without citing a medical report or specifying the institution where the person would have been cared for.

The same media reports that the security services arrested Al-Walid Hallani and began questioning him about the circumstances of the accident. He does not mention any indictment or judgement. An arrest does not make it possible to assume the guilt of the person concerned.

The information was published Tuesday evening, November 10, and then largely resumed Wednesday, November 11. The exact time of the accident is not stated in the original report.

Further details

Media coverage diverges between the exact location of the accident and the location of the interrogation. These indications cannot be reconciled to constitute a certain narrative. The original source places only the facts in the capital.

At the time of this verification, no official communiqué consulted confirms the circumstances, the current state of the pedestrian or the outcome of the procedure. There is also no evidence of death.

Illustration: general view of Beirut, undated archive photograph by Jo Kassis / Pexels. This image shows neither the accident nor the persons concerned. Editorial dress assisted by IA.

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