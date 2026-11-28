The earthquake was recorded at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday about six kilometres off Manhattan Beach. The Los Angeles firefighters did not report injuries or structural damage in their first bulletin. The alarm centre ruled out the risk of tsunamis.

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The earthquake was recorded at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday about six kilometres off Manhattan Beach. The Los Angeles firefighters did not report injuries or structural damage in their first bulletin. The alarm centre ruled out the risk of tsunamis.

A tremor was felt Saturday, November 28 in Los Angeles. The U.S. Institute of Geophysics (USGS) is located about six kilometres west-southwest of Manhattan Beach, in the Pacific, and the foyer is just over 12 kilometres deep. The earthquake occurred at 0930 in California, or 1730 UTC.

The seismic network in southern California had distributed an automatic estimate of 4.7 in local magnitude. The revised USGS record retains 5.0 in moment magnitude. The two values relate to the same shaking: they do not describe two separate earthquakes.

Checks in Los Angeles, no tsunami alert

Los Angeles firefighters mobilized their 106 barracks to check the city’s infrastructure and sensitive areas. Their first bulletin did not report any injuries or structural damage. This was an initial assessment for their area of intervention, not a finding covering all municipalities in the county.

The U.S. National Tsunami Alert Centre reported in its 9.35 a.m. bulletin that there was no tsunami hazard associated with this tremor. Firefighters invited the public to prepare for possible replicas.

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