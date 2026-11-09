AUB and Anghami challenge students

The American University of Beirut and Anghami organize a student challenge dedicated to the engagement of generation Z in the region. Participants must defend a feasible business proposal and then explain how to measure its results. Five teams are expected in the final of November 13, 2026. Independent collaboration with the platform is announced for the winners, while other rewards include professional support and company visit. The programme thus links strategy learning and testing an idea in front of professionals.

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AUB and Anghami offer students to turn a real business problem into a strategy exercise. At Suliman S. Olayan Business School, the challenge is to engage and retain generation Z in the Middle East and North Africa. The final was announced on 13 November 2026 on the campus of the American University of Beirut.

Teams must design a proposal for the music platform. The issue goes beyond the presentation of an attractive idea: it is necessary to explain to which audience it is addressed, how it would work, and what results would make it possible to judge its interest.

AUB and Anghami: five teams for the final

The programme was launched on 16 October. Following the submission of the proposals in poster form, scheduled for 30 October, Anghami must select five teams for the final presentation. November 13th corresponds to the Demo Day, not the announced finalist selection date.

The evaluation combines strategic coherence, knowledge of consumers in the region, feasibility and ability to measure the impact of the proposal. The quality of the presentation also counts. This combination requires bringing creativity closer to economic reasoning.

A Work Experience at the Key

The winning team, which can bring together up to five people, will be offered an independent collaboration with Anghami to develop its concept. The second will receive support and direct feedback from professionals. A visit of the company is planned for the third. Anghami Plus is also among the benefits announced for participants.

The formula thus puts students in front of a professional recipient: their project must be able to be discussed by a company, beyond its academic value alone. The next step will be the presentation of the five selected proposals, and then the choice of one that the platform wishes to deepen.

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