November 9th Press Review: The State of Emergency

The press on 9 November examines the means of the Lebanese State to deal with emergencies in the South, electricity and justice. The newspapers compare their readings of sovereignty, detail agricultural and social needs, and follow diplomatic, cultural and sporting records without confusing announcements and decisions.

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On the front page: the South, the weapons and the means of the State

The maintenance of an international presence in the South and the authority of justice occupy a central place in the press of 9 November 2026. Behind these two issues is the same question: what means can the state protect the territory and enforce its decisions? The newspapers do not give the same answer, but they all describe a government facing concrete deadlines.

Asharq Al-Awsat, in its 9 November 2026 edition, devotes his Lebanese page to the preparation of the post-FINUL. The daily resumed a communiqué from the international force announcing the end of its mandate on 31 December 2026, before a drawdown and withdrawal. The diplomatic sources he cites describe a gradual departure, spread over several months. They therefore do not present the December deadline as the immediate evacuation of all positions.

The newspaper details above all the functions Lebanon might lose without replacement. UNIFIL maintains a field presence, documents violations and facilitates contacts between the parties. It also accompanies residents travelling between certain localities and the rest of the country. Rmeich, Débel and Ain Ebel illustrate this issue: according to daily life, their inhabitants currently enjoy international escorts, and then accompany the army on part of the journey.

Asharq Al-Awsat reports that a corridor proposed by Lebanon, including Tibnin and Beit Yahoun, was allegedly refused by Israel. This information is based on diplomatic sources. The daily newspaper does not report any replacements already adopted. He referred to the steps taken by President Joseph Aoun in favour of an international presence and the reminders by Nabih Berri on the scope of resolution 1701.

On the internal front, Al Liwaa of 9 November 2026 places the arms monopoly at the heart of its front page. His editorial defends the action of the government and justice after the interception of an explosive truck in Dahr al-Baidar. It presents impunity as a danger to the State, rather than prosecution as the inevitable cause of civil confrontation. This position clearly falls within its editorial line.

Al Akhbar of 9 November 2026 presents a different reading in his pages of opinion. A forum believes that safeguards must accompany choices about weapons and contests the bet placed in the United States. The divergence is therefore not only about the disarmament timetable. It concerns guarantees deemed necessary and the capacity of external partners to provide them.

The explosives procedure focuses on these tensions. Asharq Al-Awsat reports the interrogation of the two detainees and prosecution of eleven other persons by default. Patriarch Béchara Rai asked that the investigation proceed without political recovery. Hizbullah, by the voice of Hussein Hajj Hassan, on the contrary, denounces foreign interference after the communiqué of the embassies of the United States, British, Australian, Canadian and Japanese. This text concerns Dahr al-Baidar, not the investigation into the explosion of the port of Beirut.

Economy: Qatari offer does not pay the bill yet

The negotiation with Qatar on electricity is a common issue for several newspapers on 9 November 2026. Asharq Al-Awsat approaches through government discussions. Al Akhbar is interested in the duration of the contract, the guarantees and the tariff. These approaches converge on one point: the modalities remain to be defined.

According to Asharq Al-Awsat of 9 November 2026, the government meeting on electricity was postponed pending the return of energy minister Joe Saddi from Qatar. A Qatari delegation is expected at the beginning of the week to continue technical and financial exchanges. The daily evokes a possible agreement of intent, without announcing a final signed contract.

The project presented by Nawaf Salam provides for the partner to finance, implement and operate infrastructure. The absence of initial investment by the Treasury is one of its arguments. But it alone does not make it possible to know the cost of electricity for users. The repayment of the investment, fuel, operation and maintenance must find their place in the assembly.

Al Akhbar of 9 November 2026 highlights this distinction. The newspaper evokes a model of construction, operation and transfer, with a duration of up to 20 years. It reports a $1 billion guarantee claim and work on the tariff structure. These elements are presented as those of negotiation. No final price per kilowatt hour is given as adopted.

The prospect of using gas feeds the hope of cheaper production than diesel or fuel oil. Al Akhbar warns, however, that the cost of production is not confused with the full tariff. Its expectation of an increase must remain attributed to the newspaper; it does not constitute the announcement of a government decision.

The same daily newspaper compares equipment needs and public accounts. The investment in the first half of 2026 amounted to $173 million, or 7.9 per cent of expenditure, compared to a surplus of $1.21 billion. He insists on the place of maintenance in expenses classified as investment. This distinction is important to measure what exists and what actually increases the capacity of the country.

Nida Al Watan of 9 November 2026 moves the gaze towards agriculture. In an interview with Minister Nizar Hani, the newspaper mentions about 56,000 hectares affected, or 22.5 per cent of the country’s agricultural land. Some 52,000 hectares are said to be in the South and Nabatiyah. The support programme described is targeted at 25,000 farmers, but it would still cover only 15,000 beneficiaries. Of the $12.5 million required, $7.5 million would be raised. The shortfall of five million leaves ten thousand farmers waiting for cover.

Diplomacy: The Detroit affair divides readings

The case of Consul Ibrahim Charara in Detroit appears in the press on 9 November 2026 through two registers: a diplomatic measure and a battle on his motives. The distinction between reported acts, US justifications and political accusations remains indispensable.

Al Liwaa of 9 November 2026 reports that the diplomat was declared persona non grata as a result of social media publications attributed to him. The daily also reports that the Lebanese Ministry has cancelled its diplomatic passport. At the same time, he relayed the version of a relative saying that his account had been hacked several years earlier and that there was no more access to it. The defence of the person concerned does not constitute a technical verification of the account, nor does the allocation of publications exempt him from establishing its origin.

Al Akhbar of 9 November 2026 proposes a very political reading of the case. It links it to the power relations in Michigan and involves several diplomatic or economic actors. The newspaper describes a 48-hour period including the weekend and reports, on the basis of diplomatic sources, a lack of detailed explanation at the time of notification. These charges are not established independently in the press kit.

The daily also claims that democrats are planning a hearing with Michel Issa. This is a possibility mentioned, not an announced convocation. This difference is important in a case where reaction prospects take almost as much place as the measures already reported.

At the regional level, Asharq Al-Awsat of 9 November 2026 describes the programme of the G7 Foreign Ministers meeting in Paris on 9 and 10 November. A meeting on the Middle East should welcome Saudi and Egyptian ministers. War with Iran, maritime security and energy supplies must play a major role. Lebanon, Syria and Palestine are among the issues that can be addressed, without any particular result being taken for granted before the exchanges.

Justice: Ali Cherri’s complaint enters the investigation

Al Akhbar of 9 November 2026 devotes his last page to legal proceedings in France following the death of the parents of artist Ali Cherri in Noueiri. The newspaper describes the initiation of an investigation following a complaint filed on 1 April 2026 concerning a suspected war crime and an attack on civilian property.

The stage of the proceedings is that of investigations. Two judges were mentioned, as well as the possibility of searches in Lebanon and requests for mutual assistance. The daily does not report any trial or arrest warrant issued. Future judicial consequences will depend on the evidence, qualifications and responsibilities that can be established.

Ali Cherri asks that the investigation go beyond the general designation of a State. In the interview published by Al Akhbar, he insists on the identification of those who made the decisions. This request reflects the search for an individual responsibility; It does not announce that these authors are already identified by the courts.

The newspaper highlights the work led by the family, lawyer Clémence Bectarte, Forensic Architecture and Amnesty to gather elements. These include strikes, trajectories and victims. The artist indicates that he has no contact with the Lebanese authorities and wishes their cooperation. Self-help thus appears as a concrete question for the continuation of the case, not as a formality already accomplished.

The text highlights the gap between the time of mourning and that of justice. French nationality makes it possible to bring the proceedings before the French authorities, but it does not prejudge its outcome. The categories of war crime remain those covered by the complaint and examined in the investigation, not those of a final judgement.

Society: health, school and daily safety

Al Liwaa of 9 November 2026 provides several public service information that complements the political debates. The newspaper announced a free PSA dosing campaign for men aged 50 to 70 in public hospitals until 15 February. Minister of Health Rakan Nassereddine presents this device as part of the screening. The announcement is not an individual medical recommendation: the modalities and appropriateness of an examination are a matter of dialogue with health professionals.

The afternoon teaching provides another concrete dossier. Al Liwaa reports a call for a sit-in on Tuesday and requests for the resumption of prices, against a background of financial blockage linked to Unicef. Contract teachers call for intervention to resolve the crisis. The question goes beyond the payment of remuneration: it affects the continuity of education. The newspaper does not yet report a settlement of the conflict.

Security in Beirut contrasts, in the same pages, the feelings of some inhabitants and the institutional response. Al Liwaa takes up the figures presented by the Internal Security Forces to challenge the most alarmist accounts: eighty-three arrests during the reporting period, of which forty-seven related to theft and twenty-three related to narcotics. These data measure police activity, not directly the total number of offences. They are therefore not sufficient to conclude alone that crime has increased or decreased overall.

A daily column links mistrust of institutions to the circulation of rumours. It calls for cooperation between citizens, justice and security forces, while refusing to assimilate poverty and crime. Its social reading remains separate from administrative statistics.

Finally, housing appears through the announced launch of prefabricated housing financing by the Housing Bank. Al Liwaa states that the product must start on 9 November, but its conditions will be specified later. At this stage, the information does not determine the rate, duration, ceiling or personal contribution. These parameters remain necessary to measure the real value of the scheme for households.

Culture: open places, a memory to rebuild

The press of 9 November 2026 offers a Lebanese cultural subject that is not limited to commemorations. Nida Al Watan announces a new edition of Beirut Chants, from December 1 to 23, with 23 free concerts on reservation. The same newspaper reports about an artistic place opened in Bayssour by Ribal Molaeb. Programming, access to works and cultural presence outside the capital are all subjects in their own right.

For its nineteenth edition, Beirut Chants is to welcome Abdel Rahman El Bacha and his son Camille at the opening. Nida Al Watan mentions churches, universities and cultural centres in Beirut, as well as a repertoire combining classical music, sacred songs, jazz and Arabic singing. Reservations are announced on Ihjoz. In Bayssour, the place inaugurated on November 7 with the gallery Saleh Barakat brings together on four levels exhibition, music and creation. Ribal Molaeb intends to develop an artistic offer outside Beirut.

Asharq Al-Awsat of 9 November 2026 goes back to Chouchou’s journey through Fares Yawakim’s book, published by Dar al-Furat. The review is based on the testimony of an author who accompanied him and wrote for him for ten years. It traces the opening of the National Theatre on November 11, 1965, in a 450-seat room, and the installation of a regular meeting with a popular audience.

The repertoire mixed adaptations and comedies in spoken language. The shows followed each other during the year, with tours during the summer. The article describes an artist who can play with his voice, body and the immediate reaction of the room. It also recalls its films, children’s shows and its presence in festivals.

This public success has not eliminated economic fragility. The book tells about loans, interest and the accumulation of debts. The war interrupted the prospects for financing and the activity of the theatre. The portrait thus links the memory of an artist to the material conditions of a cultural institution. Chouchou died on November 2, 1975, at 36 years of age. The newspaper’s reference to half a century must be understood as an evocation of this memory, not as the exact calculation of an anniversary in 2026.

Al Akhbar of 9 November 2026 opened another debate with his critique of the documentary dedicated to Edward Said. The daily is interested in the employment of family archives and the place given to the voice of the thinker. He also questions how the film presents it to the Western public. This critical reading should not be confused with the announcement of a local screening: no specific Lebanese appointments are provided in this article.

Sport: Safa advances, Olympism remains under pressure

Al Akhbar of 9 November 2026 highlights the start of the Safa season. The club scored five wins in five games and fifteen points after winning 4–0 against Tripoli. The newspaper highlights the combination of a productive attack, thirteen goals, and a defence that only conceded two.

The ranking, however, requires careful reading of the calendar. Safa has two points ahead of Jouaya, who played six games. Nejmeh has eight points in four games, while Ansar has seven in three. Differences in ranking therefore do not indicate all possible power ratios once the calendars are balanced.

The day described by Al Akhbar also includes the victory of Ansar 4–3 against Tadamon Tyre and Nejmeh 2–0 against Ahed. Al Liwaa of 9 November 2026 confirms the goals of Tomiwa and Ali al-Fadl for Nejmeh. Safa’s balance sheet gives strong sports information without clearing out the differences in matches played between his pursuers.

The other major issue concerns Olympic governance. Al Akhbar of 9 November 2026 reports a letter from the International Olympic Committee and the Asian Olympic Council to Minister Nora Bayrakdarian. A response is expected before 15 November in the conflict of recognition between the competing leadership of the Lebanese committee.

The newspaper refers to the risk of protective measures under the Olympic Charter. It does not report a suspension already pronounced. This clarification changes the reading of the deadline: Lebanese sport still has a dossier to solve, and the consequences will depend on institutional responses. Athletes may experience the effects of a conflict they do not control.

Nida Al Watan of 9 November 2026 finally brings a positive collective result with the regional title of Lebanese rugbywomen. The daily awards them six wins, 155 points entered and seventeen cashed. This performance contrasts with the institutional uncertainty described in the same editions.

The selection won the West Asian and Central Championship in Aqaba, with a final won 22–0 against Jordan. In another sport, Nida Al Watan reports the victory of Lebanese Mahmoud Ghandour by KO in the first round in Bangkok, during a meeting of Muay-Thai RWS. The thirty-year-old, classed 61 kilograms, is announced for an appointment in Beirut on 28 November.

International: negotiating under threat without confusing announcements

The formation of the next Israeli government and the exchanges between Washington and Tehran occupy a prominent place in the 9 November 2026 editions. In both files, newspapers describe negotiations, threats and scenarios. They do not yet see a final arrangement.

Asharq Al-Awsat of 9 November 2026 reports that Isaac Herzog entrusted Gadi Eisenkot with the mission of forming a government. The recommendations received do not constitute a coalition already assembled. The newspaper distinguished the 48 seats in its camp from the support for its designation. The role of Arab parties, discussions with religious groups and the demands of Avigdor Lieberman make the equation uncertain.

Al Akhbar of 9 November 2026 examines several scenarios: minority government, agreement with haredim parties, unity with Likud or return to elections. His analysis of Netanyahu’s means of blocking training includes the hypothesis of military escalation. It does not demonstrate that such a decision has been taken. The distinction between political possibility and established preparation must remain visible.

On Iran, Asharq Al-Awsat reports that Donald Trump considers a resumption of strikes very unlikely if negotiations progress, while maintaining the military option. Abbas Araghchi, for his part, formulates a proposal including the cessation of the war on all fronts. Iranian and American conditions are not presented as reconciled.

The daily takes several precautions on the incidents of Ormuz. He writes that he did not independently verify the Iranian announcement of four oil tankers affected. British maritime alerts describe incidents, but do not allow them alone to link them to all the ships mentioned by Tehran. Similarly, the announcement of a two thousand kilometre lifting of the ceiling for Iranian missiles does not establish the commissioning of a new system or the success of a longer-range test.

These reservations constitute information in themselves: in a context of military pressure, a statement of capabilities or a claimed balance sheet does not replace their demonstration. Mediation continues while the parties maintain their threats.

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