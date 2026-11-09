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Beirut tramway: 60 years on the rails
Inaugurated in 1905 under the Ottoman mandate, the Beirut electric tram links Ashrafieh, Hamra and the city centre for six decades. More than a transport, it paces daily life: conversations with the driver, children selling newspapers, crossing the Martyrs’ Square in full swing. Dethroned by the automobile in the late 1950s, the network closed permanently in 1965 — but remained engraved in the memory of the Beirutins.
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.
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