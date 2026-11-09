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Beirut tramway: 60 years on the rails

Inaugurated in 1905 under the Ottoman mandate, the Beirut electric tram links Ashrafieh, Hamra and the city centre for six decades. More than a transport, it paces daily life: conversations with the driver, children selling newspapers, crossing the Martyrs’ Square in full swing. Dethroned by the automobile in the late 1950s, the network closed permanently in 1965 — but remained engraved in the memory of the Beirutins.

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