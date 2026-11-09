Atlético–Barcelona: Fermín signs the decisive double

FC Barcelona beat Atlético Madrid 2-1 Sunday at Metropolitano with a double of Fermín López. Quickly led, the Catalans overturned the game and kept the Liga lead before the international truce. They lead Real Madrid by three points and Atlético by five points.

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FC Barcelona won the 12th day of Liga on the field of Atlético Madrid, Sunday, November 8, 2026. After ten minutes, the Catalans won 2-1 thanks to a double of Fermín López. This success at the Metropolitano allows them to retain first place before the international truce. They now count three points ahead of Real Madrid and five points ahead of their evening opponent.

The meeting opposed two direct suitors to the title. The Atlético could pass Barcelona in case of victory. The result produced the opposite effect: Hansi Flick’s team returned with 33 points after 12 matches, compared to 28 for Diego Simeone’s. In between, Real Madrid took second place with 30 points.

Atlético–Barcelona: a shock launched by Giuliano Simeone

Atlético took the advantage in the tenth minute. Julián Álvarez served Giuliano Simeone, who concluded close to Joan García’s goal. This opening of the score rewarded the offensive departure of Madrilenes, able to quickly find spaces in the Catalan defence.

Opportunities had already taken place before this first goal. Marc Pubill hit the headbar on a corner at the sixth minute. Pedri had responded almost immediately by striking in his turn the opposing bar. Both teams had therefore threatened before the score changed.

Barcelona did not equalize in the process. Atlético continued to create situations, notably by Álvarez and Lee Kang-in. Joan García rejected several attempts. On the other surface, Jan Oblak also had to intervene, while visitors sought to restore balance before the break.

Fermín López rockes the meeting

Legalisation finally came at the end of the first period. Fermín found the path of the nets of the left foot and allowed Barcelona to return to the changing rooms at 1-1. The middle still had everything to do to turn this return into a victory.

He scored the decisive goal in the second period, at the 66th minute in the Liga’s official sheet. Lamine Yamal launched into the surface with a deep pass. Fermín finished the action of the right foot against Oblak. The two Barcelona goals came from the same player, but with a finish on each foot.

This double accompanied a personal landmark: Fermín contested his hundredth meeting of Liga with the Barça. His first game in the Spanish championship was on 27 August 2023. Xavi Hernández then led the 86th minute in a 4-3 win at Villarreal.

After the match in Madrid, Fermín put forward his deal with Lamine Yamal. Their combination on the second goal was enough to separate the two teams. The midfielder associated this collective success with his hundredth game, without this personal heading diverting the main issue from the evening: the three points taken from a competitor.

An advantage retained after the changes

Hansi Flick changed his team from the start. Frenkie de Jong replaced Brian Fariñas. Andreas Christensen then made his return to the field in place of João Cancelo, around the hour of play. Eric Garcia also participated at the end of the meeting.

These entrances gave Barcelona several solutions to accompany its uphill. After his second goal, Barça retained the advantage until the final whistle. Atlético did not find legalization despite Diego Simeone’s adjustments and Alexander Sørloth’s entry.

The result ended a match with 69,788 spectators at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Javier Alberola Rojas ran this twelfth day duel. The Catalans left Madrid with a victory after being led, not with a controlled match from the start.

Three points ahead of Real, five ahead of Atlético

The ranking gives the immediate measurement of the result. Barcelona has eleven wins and one defeat after twelve matches. Real Madrid has ten successes and two defeats. Atlético has a record of nine victories, one draw and two defeats.

With 48 goals scored and 13 conceded, Barcelona also has a +35 difference in goals. Real Madrid is at +21, with 31 goals scored and ten conceded. Atlético, who also conceded ten goals, scored 23. These figures describe the situation after that day; they do not prejudge the outcome of the championship.

The Betis follows this trio with 26 points. The Atlético thus keeps two points ahead of fourth place, but sees Barcelona moving away. For Catalans, success preserves a three point margin on Real before the interruption of club competitions.

The November international window extends from 9 to 17 November. The next championship duel between Atlético and Barcelona is on the calendar of the twenty-third day, on the weekend of February 7, 2027, this time on the Catalan field.

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