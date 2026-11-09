South Lebanon: Kfar Tebnit and Qantara hit again

Israeli aviation struck Kfar Tebnit and Qantara on Monday, 9 November 2026, while artillery fire hit Mansuri, Majdal Zun and Wadi Saluki. Two raids followed Kfar Tebnit in less than half an hour. Drones were also reported over the southern suburbs of Beirut. These events prolong the bombings reported on Sunday evening in Hadatha, Barachit and Wadi Hujeir. The dispatches consulted do not provide a human assessment or detailed survey of the damage.

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Israeli aviation again struck Kfar Tebnit and Qantara in southern Lebanon on Monday, 9 November 2026. Artillery also hit Mansouri, Majdal Zoun and the Wadi Salouqi sector. These attacks, reported by correspondents from a Lebanese news agency, prolong an evening of bombing in several southern localities.

Kfar Tebnit hit twice in less than half an hour

Two raids targeted Kfar Tebnit in Nabatiyah district on Monday morning. A first bulletin announced an air strike. The next reported a second attack on the same locality, less than half an hour after the first one.

The dispatches were issued at 0923 hours and 0952 hours Beirut time. These schedules correspond to the dissemination of information, not a precise dating of explosions. The texts do not give the exact impact or nature of the installations concerned.

In Qantara, Marjayoun district, a correspondent also reported an Israeli air strike. Its bulletin, issued at 9:21 a.m., refers to an attack that occurred shortly before. He also mentioned combat aircraft flying at low altitude in the southern sky.

Artillery near Tyre and Wadi Salouqi

Earlier, a bulletin published at 0726 hours reported Israeli artillery fire at Mansuri and Majdal Zun. The correspondent places the bombings in the morning. It also reports early firing at Wadi Saluki near Qabrikha.

This information describes several affected sectors during the same morning. They do not permit a complete count of the strikes or projectiles. The first reports do not further specify the extent of the damage in the localities concerned.

Reported drones over the southern suburbs

In Beirut, another correspondent reported drones at very low altitudes over the southern suburbs. The dispatch, issued at 11.53 a.m., began the morning overflights. It does not report any strikes in this area.

A new morning of strikes after Sunday night raids

Monday’s attacks followed several separate episodes reported Sunday evening, November 8. Two air strikes targeted the vicinity of Hadatha and the outskirts of Barachit. Another raid hit the Wadi Hujeir, on the side of Chaqra.

At the same time, intermittent artillery fire had reached the outskirts of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah and the woods of Aitah al-Sha`b. A subsequent bulletin had reported three shells on the Marjayoun plain. These events on Sunday evening should not be confused with the bombings on Monday morning.

None of the dispatches consulted on these attacks give any human results. This lack of figures makes it impossible to conclude that there are no victims. The nature of the targets, the damage and the possible treatment of injured persons still need to be documented.

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