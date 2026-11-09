Qlayaat: A flight to Cairo announced on November 15

A first flight from René-Moawad airport from Qlayaat to Cairo is announced on Sunday, 15 November. Sajih Atiyah, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Public Works and Transport, gave this indication after a visit to the site. Preparations for the terminal and baggage handling equipment remain under way. The announcement specifies a destination, but does not yet constitute an verified flight program: company, airport of arrival, times, frequencies and opening of reservations must be confirmed.

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A first flight from Qlayaat to Cairo is announced for the morning of Sunday, November 15. Sajih Atiyeh, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Public Works and Transport, gave this destination after a visit to René-Moawad airport on 4 November. Preparations for the terminal continue in Akkar. The reports of this visit did not specify the company, the exact schedule, or the terms of booking.

According to report of the visit published by An-Nahar, the announced destination is Cairo. The MP had already advanced the date of November 15th in October. The news is about the Egyptian destination. The announcement, however, does not involve a commercial program that allows travellers to identify an open flight for sale.

First flight from Qlayaat: the terminal in preparation

Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rassamny participated in the visit with Sajih Atiyeh. Ziad Monla, representative of Monla Group, owner of Sky Lounge Services, was also present. The delegation included Mohammad Chatila, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Beirut Airport Establishment.

Officials travelled through the terminal, runway and access road from the main entrance to the passenger building. A meeting examined the technical, operational and safety requirements for airport certification. No certificate of completion of this procedure was made public in the minutes of the visit.

In particular, the teams install the transport and baggage sorting systems. Sky Lounge Services provides for step-by-step development of works, equipment and services in coordination with the authorities. This first phase therefore does not correspond to the completion of all the planned adjustments.

Army also inspects platform

The army commander, Rodolphe Haykal, inspected the airport with the officials present. He followed the work of the independent regiment responsible for technical interventions. Air units also provide site protection and runway maintenance.

This military inspection concerns the preparation of the platform. It does not provide any additional clarification on the company that will take the departure to Cairo or on the commercial authorizations of the link.

A date already mentioned with Nawaf Salam

On 14 October, following an interview with the Prime Minister, Sajih Atiyah mentioned on 15 November for the first commercial flight. The calendar has evolved since the summer when the target was a partial opening at the end of October.

For the inhabitants of Akkar and Tripoli, the interest of the new airport will depend on the proposed destinations and frequencies. The first start announced is not enough yet to draw a regular network.

In the minutes of the visit of 4 November, several practical information was missing: the carrier, the airport of arrival in the Cairo region, the rates and opening of reservations. A political announcement is not a confirmation of an open commercial flight for sale. Passengers must check these items with a carrier before booking.

Cover: Nawaf Salam in Qlayaat, archival photograph published by Libnanews in March 2025, distinct from the visit of 4 November 2026. © Libnanews. Boxing and typographical dressing.

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