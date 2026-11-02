2 novembre 2026
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Athletics: Lebanon presents its U18 selection

Libnanews
· 1 min read · 8 views

The Lebanese Athletics Federation announces the official presentation of its national selection of under-18s. The ceremony will take place Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 11 a.m., at the theatre of the Notre-Dame School of the Antonine Sisters in Hazmieh–Mar Takla. Journalists and photographers are invited to cover this launch. This initiative is part of the federal programme to support national teams and aims to strengthen their presence in local and international sports competitions.

Invitation officielle à la présentation de la sélection nationale U18, le 7 novembre 2026 à Hazmieh.
Invitation officielle à la présentation de la sélection nationale U18, le 7 novembre 2026 à Hazmieh. Crédit : Fédération libanaise d’athlétisme.
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The Lebanese Athletics Federation will present its U18 selection Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 11 a.m., in Hazmiah. The ceremony will take place in the theatre of the Notre-Dame School of the Antonine Sisters in the Mar Takla area.

A U18 selection to strengthen national teams

This launch concerns athletes under the age of 18. It is part of the federal programme to support and develop national selections. The federation intends to strengthen their presence in local and international competitions.

She invites journalists and photographers to attend the presentation.

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