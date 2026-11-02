2 novembre 2026
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Army race: a semi-marathon in project

Libnanews
· 2 min read · 10 views

The Higher Military Sport Centre brought together the partners of the second Lebanese Army race around a lunch in Mar Roukoz, Dekouane. Brigadier General Mikhail Moussa praised the work of the organizers, the Lebanese Athletics Federation and partner companies. He also referred to a 21.1 kilometre semi-marathon project. This development remains to be clarified: no dates or routes have been announced for this new distance, intended to broaden participation.

Réception des partenaires de la course de l’armée au complexe militaire Émile-Lahoud.
Réception des partenaires de la course de l’armée au complexe militaire Émile-Lahoud. Crédit : Photo transmise avec le communiqué.
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The Lebanese Army race could evolve towards a semi-marathon. Brigadier General Mikhail Moussa spoke about this project at a luncheon dedicated to the partners of the second edition.

The Higher Centre for Military Sport, which he leads, organized this reception at the Emile-Lahoud military complex in Mar Roukoz, in the commune of Dekouane. She paid tribute to the people and companies who contributed to the 10-kilometre race.

Army race could go 21.1 kilometers

Mikhail Moussa announced his intention to develop the event by organizing a 21.1 kilometre semi-marathon. The announced objective is to broaden participation and strengthen the place of this event in the Lebanese sport calendar.

No dates or routes are specified for this project.

Sports partners meeting in Mar Roukoz

The second edition of the 10 km was sponsored by the army commander, General Rodolphe Haykal, who was also present during the race. She carried the slogan « Together, we continue ».

At lunch, Mikhail Moussa thanked the army commander for his support. He praised the organization of the event and the work of the officers and soldiers involved in its preparation.

He also thanked the Lebanese Athletics Federation, which had supervised the event, as well as partner companies and the media. Among the guests were Roland Saadé, his vice-president, Nehmetallah Bejjani, and his general secretary, Wassim Houlé.

Libnanews
Communiqué et Annonces - translated by IA

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