2 novembre 2026
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Futsal: Tarek Rizk honored by Inter Movistar

Libnanews
· 2 min read · 9 views

Inter Movistar honoured Tarek Rizk during a visit to Madrid with leaders of Lebanese first division clubs. The technician, a former Lebanese breeder, is now working as a futsal expert with the Qatari Football Federation. The delegation met with several Spanish sports players, including Inter Movistar and Atlético Madrid officials. Discussions with Ricardinho and Jesús Velasco also focused on training practices, club management and discipline development.

La délégation libanaise lors de son déplacement à Madrid.
La délégation libanaise lors de son déplacement à Madrid. Crédit : Photo transmise avec le communiqué.
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The Spanish club Inter Movistar honoured Tarek Rizk in Madrid on a visit to the futsal. The Lebanese coach accompanied a delegation of leaders of Lebanese first division clubs.

The purpose of the trip was to discover the functioning of Spanish structures. Discussions focused on training, sports management and club organisation.

Tarek Rizk received with Lebanese leaders

The managing director of Inter Movistar, José Delgado, gave a club jersey to Rizk and members of the delegation. Former captain Carlos Ortiz and team leader César Muñoz participated in the tribute to the Lebanese technician.

Tarek Rizk led the Lebanese futsal selection. He also trained Al-Ittihad and Al-Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia, as well as Shabab Ashrafieh in Lebanon. He is now an expert in discipline at the Qatari Football Federation.

Meetings with clubs and coaches

The programme included meetings with Inter Movistar and Atlético Madrid Directorates and with TEN. Participants discussed the methods of sport management, technical development and professional organization of the structures encountered.

The delegation also shared a working lunch with Ricardinho, who has a friendship with Rizk. A dinner with Jesús Velasco, Spanish futsal breeder, allowed to discuss the evolution of the discipline and the exchange of experiences.

This visit extends Rizk’s training activities with European partners. In August 2025, he had organized a training session with FC Barcelona. Exchanges in Madrid focused on technical and administrative practices that could contribute to the development of the Lebanese futsal.

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Libnanews
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