Aquathlon ATCL: Ali al-Zoubi and Lindsey Nader entitled

The eighth edition of the ATCL Aquathlon brought together 131 athletes Sunday, November 1, 2026. Ali al-Zoubi, a representative of the Lebanese army, won the men’s event, while Lindsey Nader of the ProFit club won the women’s event. The competition involved swimming and running, with distances suitable for young participants. The main course included 3.3 kilometres of swimming to Tabarja and 10 kilometres of racing to return to the club. Athletes with disabilities also participated.

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Ali al-Zoubi and Lindsey Nader won the eighth edition of the ATCL Aquathlon, held on Sunday, November 1, 2026. Organized by the Automobile and Touring Club of Lebanon, the event brought together 131 participants under the auspices of the Lebanese Triathlon Federation.

The competition associated swimming and running. It included several age groups, as well as athletes with disabilities.

Aquathlon ATCL: men and women podiums

Among the men, Ali al-Zoubi, a representative of the Lebanese army, finished in 0121:15. Jawad Younes of SSS club took second place in 1:27:22. Teammate Mohammad Younes completes the podium in 1 h 33 min 57 seconds.

Lindsey Nader, from the ProFit club, won the women in 1:29:22. Lara Chehayeb, also a member of ProFit, finished second in 1:35:31. Soraya Frem of ATCL took third place in 1 h 51 min 13 s.

Three departures and adapted distances

Under 11s opened the day at 7:15 a.m. Their course included 200 metres of swimming and one kilometer of running. The 12- to 18-year-olds left at 7:45 a.m. for 400 meters of swimming, then 2.5 kilometers of racing.

The main event started at 8 a.m. The competitors were to swim 3.3 kilometres from the club beach to Aquamarina in Tabarja. They then walked 10 kilometres to the ATCL headquarters.

The safety forces and rescue agencies accompanied the swimmers and runners throughout the event.

Award ceremony at the club

The ceremony brought together representatives of the army, the Internal Security Forces, the General Security and the Civil Defence. Officials from the federation, the Ghazir municipality and the ATCL also participated in the award ceremony.

United Petroleum, Commercial Insurance, Sun Holiday and Tannourine waters supported this eighth edition.

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