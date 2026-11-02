Boxe : Ramzi Hilal prepares his appointment in Dakar

Ramzi Hilal represents Lebanese boxing at the Olympic Youth Games in Dakar 2026, in the 55 kg category. The 17-year-old Al-Fityan Club of Saida has increased international internships and competitions since September 2025. His father, Wissam Hilal, accompanied his preparation. As the Games opened on October 31 in Senegal, the boxing tournament will take place from November 7 to 12. Its route includes passages in Jordan, Uzbekistan and Thailand.

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Ramzi Hilal, 17, prepares the boxing event for the Olympic Youth Games in Dakar 2026, in the 55 kg category. The Games opened on October 31 in Senegal. The boxing tournament will take place from November 7 to 12.

The young Lebanese tackles this event after more than a year of internships and competitions abroad. His father, former boxer Wissam Hilal, trained and accompanied his preparation.

Ramzi Hilal, from Saida to Dakar

Born in 2009, Ramzi Hilal belongs to the Al-Fityan club in Saida. It is chaired by Ahmad Masri, former Olympic participant and vice-president of the Lebanese Boxing Federation.

His international programme began with an internship in Jordan on 6 September 2025. He then joined Uzbekistan on 27 September for another rally. In October 2025 he took part in the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, where he ranked fifth.

Preparation continued in 2026

The boxer won second place at the King’s Cup in Jordan, in which he took part at the end of January 2026. He then joined Thailand on 24 February to prepare for the March World Boxing Futures Cup in Bangkok.

This competition was a stage in the selection process for Dakar. This stage enabled him to obtain his qualification for Dakar.

The preparation continued in Jordan, with an eight-day internship starting on 26 June. The boxer then made further preparation trips to Jordan and China.

The tournament starts on November 7th

Hilal praised the support of the Lebanese Boxing Federation and its President, Bilal Noureddine. He also thanked coach Ihab Hamdan, the selection technicians and his physical trainer, Ahmad Safadi.

In Dakar, fighting will take place at the exhibition centre in Diamniadio. The boxing tournament starts Saturday, November 7, while the Games continue until November 13.

Visual presentation of Ramzi Hilal for the Olympic Youth Games in Dakar 2026. Credit: Visual transmitted with the press release.

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