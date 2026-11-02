Taekwondo: Lebanon champions crowned

The Lebanon Taekwondo Black Belt Championship brought together 210 participants at the Mont La Salle Club in Ain Saadé. The fighting took place for two days on two areas. Mont La Salle finished at the top of the adult male and girls rankings. The Anwar club won the adult women’s standings, while Antranik Antélias won the boys’ standings. The competition covered four categories and was part of the Lebanese Federation’s national programme for the year 2026.

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The Lebanon Taekwondo Black Belt Championship brought together 210 participants at the Mont La Salle Club in Ain Saadé. The 2026 competition took place over two days and concerned men, women, boys and girls.

Mont La Salle won two of the four club rankings. The host club finished first in men and girls. Anwar won in women, while Antranik Antelias took first place in boys.

Taekwondo: four rankings by clubs

Among men, Mont La Salle scored 33 points. Antranik Antélias finished second with 19 points, ahead of Al-Liwaa Al-Rafid, third with 12 points.

The adult female ranking was tighter. Anwar won with 17 points, ahead of Mont La Salle, who won 16. The Academy of Fighters took third place with 10 points.

Among the boys, Antranik Antélias finished first with 30 points. Mont La Salle followed with 27 points, then Antranik Sin el-Fil with 11 points.

Among the girls, Mont La Salle scored 22 points. Antranik Antélias took second place with 17 points, ahead of Golden Body, third with 16 points.

The winners of the adult categories

In the men’s categories, Michael Dib won the less than 54 kg and Marc El-Mir the less than 58 kg. Anthony Naufal won the under 63 kg, while Élie El-Hayek won the under 68 kg.

Ahmad Farhat finished first of less than 74 kg and Kevin Sawwan of less than 80 kg. Yamen Faraj won the under 87 kg. Charbel Kyrillos imposed himself on the more than 87 kg.

Among women, Maria Ibrahim earned less than 46 kg and Dana El-Andari earned less than 49 kg. Raya Chouli won the under 53 kg. Yasmina Abu Daher imposed himself on the under 57 kg.

Rebecca Kiameh finished first in less than 62 kg. Carla Boustany has won the under 67 kg, Lynn Kanj the under 73 kg and Léa Hachache the over 73 kg.

Two combat areas in Mont La Salle

The Lebanese Taekwondo Federation organized meetings on two combat areas. Its president, Habib Zarifé, and several federal officials attended the competition, with club leaders and families.

Michel Majdalani, head of the kyorugi arbitration commission, led the fighting. Technical delegate Daniel Khorassandjian was also present. International and national arbitrators provided guidance on the various categories.

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