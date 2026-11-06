Ali Ammar accuses the five embassies of interference in Lebanon

Ali Ammar accuses five embassies of interference after supporting the state monopoly on arms. Hezbollah MP calls for a reaction from the Lebanese authorities. The diplomatic communiqué also calls for independent justice in the Dahr al-Baydar case, without ruling on the guilt of those prosecuted in this sensitive case.

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Ali Ammar accused five embassies of interference on Friday, 6 November 2026 and called for a reaction from the Lebanese authorities. Hezbollah MP responds to their statement on the state arms monopoly and Dahr al-Baydar.

In a statementreported by Naharnetand resumed in Arabic, he described the communiqué as « a summit of lowness and insolence ». He believes that embassies seek to impose political orientations on the country, in violation of its sovereignty and the independence of its justice system.

A call for the authorities to react

Ali Ammar blames the power to trivialize these positions and calls for effective action against these alleged interferences.

The honourable Member believes that the five countries should instead condemn Israel’s occupation of Lebanese territory, attacks, destruction and displacement. It calls on them to support the right of Lebanese to defend themselves by legitimate means and to promote national dialogue. His charge of interference expresses a political position: it does not constitute a judicial finding of a violation of diplomatic law.

What the Embassy Declaration says

Thecommon text broadcast thursday 5 novemberby the embassies of the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and Japan supports the Lebanese government in guaranteeing the state monopoly on arms. He called for the State to retain the decision of war and peace alone.

Diplomatic representations also call on all parliamentarians and parties to publicly support the statements of President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on this exclusive competence. They reaffirm their desire to see an effective Lebanese sovereign authority exercised throughout the country.

With regard to Dahr al-Baydar, they acknowledge the steps taken by the authorities and encourage prompt and independent judicial proceedings, without political interference, to establish responsibilities. The communiqué does not pronounce any conviction or request the establishment of an international investigation.

A court case that has become a point of tension

The controversy refers to the seizure of a shipment of explosives at a dam in Dahr al-Baydar, on the axis between Beirut and Bekaa. Hezbollah stated that these explosives belonged to it and were intended to fight Israeli forces in the South, according to therecalls published Thursday by Naharnet. This explanation is that of the movement; The investigation must establish the facts and responsibilities.

The same media, quoting MTV, reported the issuance of two arrest warrants after the hearing of the two persons detained by Judge Ghada Bou Alwan. These procedural measures do not constitute a conviction. The presumption of innocence remains applicable to the accused.

Ali Ammar’s reaction thus addresses two issues involved in the diplomatic declaration: the place of weapons outside State control and the independence of judicial treatment of a sensitive case. Embassies invoke state sovereignty; the Member contests their intervention in the Lebanese internal debate.

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