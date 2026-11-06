Saudi Arabia: After Yanbu, missiles to Najran

The Saudi-led coalition announced on 6 November 2026 the interception of two Houthis ballistic missiles into the Najran region. This statement follows that of 5 November concerning a missile to the Medina region and a civil alert in Yanbu. The authorities assess debris damage in Najran. The announcements do not identify a specific facility as a target or provide a confirmed human assessment. The episodes must be distinguished by date and location.

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The Saudi-led coalition announced on Friday, November 6, 2026, the interception of two missiles towards Najran. She attributed those shots to the Yemeni Houthis. This new announcement follows the alert launched the previous day in Yanbu and the announced interception of a missile towards the Medina region.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki reported that the authorities were assessing damage caused by debris. Saudi Civil Defence had previously announced an end to the danger in the Najran area. The available report does not provide a human assessment.

Two missiles to Najran, a separate episode

The announcement of November 6 concerns the southwest of the kingdom, near the Yemeni border. It does not constitute a new clarification of the missile reported the previous day in Western Saudi Arabia. These are different places and episodes.

The mention of damage in the course of assessment also requires a distinction between interception and absence of ground consequences. The authorities announced that they had destroyed the projectiles in flight. At the same time, they indicate the need to examine the effects of fallen fragments.

The information published does not specify the extent of such damage. They also do not make it possible to designate an affected building or to state that an energy infrastructure has been hit.

In Yanbu, a civil alert on 5 November

On Thursday, the coalition announced that it had intercepted a ballistic missile launched towards the Medina region. The Civil Defence issued an alert in Yanbu, on the Red Sea, and announced the end of the danger shortly thereafter.

Geographical formulation is important. The administrative region of Medina is not confused with the holy city. The alert to Yanbu is not sufficient to establish that the missile was directed at the city of Medina, a religious place or a particular facility.

Another announcement by the coalition concerned an intercepted drone in the Eastern Province. The press reports of November 6 bring together these different episodes. They do not alone demonstrate that they belong to a single operation.

Amman condemns the announced attempt

On 5 November, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attempt to strike the Medina region. He described him as a violation of Saudi sovereignty and expressed his solidarity with Riyadh.

This diplomatic reaction concerns the episode of the previous day. It does not provide independent interception expertise. Similarly, the allocation of fire to the Houthis remains the one formulated by the coalition in the announcements examined.

The point still awaited concerns mainly Najran: the assessment of damage caused by debris, and the possible publication of a more detailed assessment.

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