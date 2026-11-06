According to Al-Akhbar, Berri is trying to revive the Aoun-Hezbollah dialogue

According to Al-Akhbar, Nabih Berri seeks to re-establish the dialogue between Joseph Aoun and Hezbollah, without any announced progress. The President of Parliament would also like a national dialogue supported by Walid Jumblatt. These press reports are based on continuing disagreements over weapons and Lebanese Government decisions.

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According to Al-Akhbar of Friday, November 6, 2026, Nabih Berri seeks to restore the dialogue between Joseph Aoun and Hezbollah. The daily relies on unnamed political sources and reports no progress.

In an article signed Firas Choufi, entitled« Will Berri succeed in his dialogue efforts? », the daily describes pressures on both sides to resume trade.

Disagreement on the conditions for dialogue

The newspaper states that Hezbollah is calling for a hindrance from the government on the decisions of 2 March concerning its military and security activities, while Joseph Aoun considers this requirement impossible to satisfy. This presentation of the exchanges remains that of Al-Akhbar, close to Hezbollah. It is not a joint communiqué of the parties.

Nabih Berri would also like a national dialogue under the auspices of the President, supported by Walid Jumblatt. Al-Akhbar nevertheless lends Joseph Aoun a persistent reluctance. No meetings are announced.

Joseph Aoun’s public line

The day before, Joseph Aoun had reaffirmed the indivisible character of Lebanese sovereignty. At a meeting in Baabda with former minister and deputy Michel Pharaoh, he had also defended positive neutrality to keep the country away from regional conflicts, according to therecord of statements.

The president had called on officials seeking external support against their compatriots to give priority to the support of their fellow citizens in the face of foreign pressure. These public statements clarify his position on sovereignty and national unity. However, they do not confirm the details of the contacts described by Al-Akhbar or conclude that any mediation has been officially refused.

The arms monopoly remains at the centre of the debate

The reports also follow the joint statement by the embassies of the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and Japan, broadcast on Thursday. The five representations supported the State arms monopoly and the exclusive competence of the State to decide war and peace.

Theirappeal to mps and partiesconcerns a public commitment to this line. At the same time, he calls for independent judicial proceedings in the Dahr al-Baydar case. The political mediation referred to by the daily thus concerns a climate of confrontation that is not limited to personal relations between leaders: it affects the competence of the State, weapons and the conduct of justice.

An effective resumption of the dialogue therefore remains to be confirmed by the parties concerned.

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