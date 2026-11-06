Khamenei sends a message to Putin via Rezaei

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of the Iranian Supreme Security Council, met Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on 5 November 2026. The Iranian official media announce the delivery of a message from Mojtaba Khamenei. Its content remains unknown. The Iranian official refers to exchanges on regional security and a gas project, but no new agreement is established by the elements made public. The meeting confirmed the continuation of the dialogue between Moscow and Tehran, following a telephone interview on 2 November.

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Mojtaba Khamenei sent a message to Putin by Mohsen Rezaei, according to the Iranian official media. The Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council met with the Russian President at the Kremlin on Thursday, 5 November 2026. The content of the message was not made public.

Moscow confirms the interview. The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, announced that Vladimir Putin had received the Iranian official visiting the Russian capital. This confirmation relates to the meeting. It does not reveal any specific Tehran proposal or Russian commitment in response.

A message to Putin whose content remains unknown

Public announcements distinguish two levels of information. The meeting is confirmed by the two capitals. The delivery of the message of the Iranian Supreme Leader is based on the announcement of the Iranian state media.

No text of the message is included in the records consulted. It would therefore be premature to see an accepted peace plan, a specific military request or a diplomatic concession. Rezaei’s public statements shed light on the themes of the interview, without revealing the message itself.

The visit extended a telephone contact between the two officials on 2 November. The Iranian record of the appeal referred to the regional and international situation, particularly in Western Asia. He also referred to the continuation of the strategic partnership between Moscow and Tehran.

Rezaei evokes post-war security

After his interview with the Kremlin, the Iranian official said he had addressed regional issues and post-war security arrangements. He referred to the conflict between Iran and the United States.

This declaration gives an objective to the consultation: to discuss the organization of security beyond hostilities. However, it does not specify the form of any mechanism, its participants or the guarantees envisaged.

The meeting took place as mediators discussed proposals to end the clashes. Rezaei also recalled Tehran’s requirements to resume negotiations and reopen the Strait of Ormuz. These statements set out the Iranian position. They do not constitute the announcement of an advance accepted by Washington.

The gas file, another subject of the interview

Rezaei also mentioned a pipeline project between Russia and Iran. According to his presentation, he must help to address Iranian shortages and allow Russian sales to neighbouring countries of Iran.

The information available does not indicate any signature during this visit. They do not give a definitive route, confirmed new capacity or date of commissioning. The discussion of an energy project should not be confused with its implementation.

Both on the diplomatic and gas aspects, the announcements remain limited. A publication of the Khamenei message, a more detailed Russian report or a formal agreement would clarify what was actually agreed upon in the Kremlin.

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