Alfa opens eSIM subscription remotely

Alfa now allows Lebanese, both in the country and abroad, to buy a prepaid line or MBB mobile Internet and activate eSIM remotely. The route passes through the application or website of the operator, with valid identity document, facial recognition and electronic payment. The novelty concerns the full subscription: Alfa already proposed the SIM since 2019. The service must avoid going through a shop, without changing the network coverage or roaming conditions alone.

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Alfa opens mobile subscription at a distance to Lebanese residents and abroad. Announced on October 28, 2026, this digital experience allows you to buy a prepaid number or MBB mobile Internet line and then activate an eSIM. The route passes through the operator’s application or site, with identity verification and electronic payment.

The change covers the entire business process. The customer chooses his number, has his documents checked and gets his line without passing through a point of sale. Alfa has included this service in its four-year digital transformation strategy with the Ministry of Telecommunications.

Alfa dematerializes purchasing and activation

The offer covers regular prepaid lines, distinctive numbers and MBB mobile Internet subscriptions. It allows the customers concerned to perform the main steps from the same digital environment. The choice of the number precedes the identification check, the regulation and activation of the electronic chip.

The operator has a feasible activation within minutes. This duration corresponds to the promise of service, not an independent measure of time. The journey involves the validation of documents and the smooth running of the payment.

Alfa’s home page now highlights a prepaid line that is fully accessible online. It returns to the operator’s digital shop. This evolution gives concrete commercial access to the new system, beyond its announcement.

An identity verified before commissioning

The route is for Lebanese citizens and requires a valid Lebanese identity card or passport. A facial recognition step completes the documentary check. The customer cannot therefore obtain a line only by choosing a number and setting its price.

Biometric verification replaces part of the control performed during a physical passage. It intervenes in a process that also includes reading and checking the document’s information. After these steps, the electronic payment allows to continue to obtain the SIMS.

The announced perimeter concerns the Lebanese. It cannot be concluded that this new route applies under the same conditions to foreign visitors. Nor should the purchase rules for other classes of lines be deducted from this prepaid and MBB advertisement.

An approach accessible from abroad

One of the practical changes in the service is the possibility of subscription outside Lebanon. A Lebanese national can prepare his line without waiting for a trip to a shop. The advertisement explicitly includes customers established abroad.

However, distance subscription should not be confused with conditions for using the network outside the country. Getting an eSIM from abroad does not automatically mean having an international package. Useable services, their pricing and availability are subject to the chosen offer and operator conditions.

The digital account also allows you to purchase and manage multiple eSIM lines. This centralisation concerns commercial management. It does not prejudge the number of lines a phone can use simultaneously, which depends on the device.

The SIM already existed in Alfa

The novelty is not the appearance of the electronic chip on the network. Alfa announced its launch on 20 March 2019 during a ministerial visit to its headquarters. The principle already allowed to activate a number without inserting a physical SIM card.

The evolution of October 2026 is therefore mainly about full subscription, from the selection of the line to its activation. This distinction avoids presenting as a new technology a service available for several years. The operator is now extending the distance route for the offers mentioned in its announcement.

The use of an eSIM requires a compatible device. The dematerialized chip does not add this capacity to a phone that does not. Before purchasing, the customer must check the characteristics of the device and the specific conditions of the chosen line.

A service announced, results still to be observed

Scanning reduces the need to travel for covered approaches. It does not change the mobile coverage or signal quality alone. The project focuses on the commercial relationship between the subscriber and the operator.

Alfa does not provide, in the advertisement examined, a balance sheet of the number of subscriptions made by this new channel. No audit success rate or average time measured is shown. The use of the service will help assess its ability to process applications, including those of Lebanese outside the country.

Using a laptop, illustration photograph from Libnanews archives. The screen shows computer code, not the site or the Alfa application. No eSIM compatible device is identified in this photo. Unestablished shooting date. Credit: Pixabay/Free-Photos, via Libnanews

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