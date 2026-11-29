Chief Sergeant Mohammad al-Baarini died in the hospital after shooting on Saturday in Akkar. The army announces an arrest and the seizure of the weapon.

4

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Chief Sergeant Mohammad al-Baarini died in the hospital after shooting on Saturday in Akkar. The army announces an arrest and the seizure of the weapon.

A Lebanese soldier died on Saturday 28 November after being shot and wounded during an altercation in Wadi al-Jamous, Akkar governorate. The army command indicates that the soldier was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. In a separate notice, the institution identified him as Sergeant-Chief Mohammad al-Baarini of the airborne regiment.

An investigation under the supervision of the judiciary

According to the command, a unit was dispatched to put an end to the altercation. The army then announces the arrest of a man whom she suspects to be involved in the death of the soldier, as well as the seizure of the weapon allegedly used. The communiqué does not specify the motive for the shooting or whether the member was on duty at the time of the incident.

The army reports that the seized elements were handed over to the competent authorities and that the interrogation of the suspect began under the supervision of the court. She says she continues her research to identify and question other people suspected of being involved.

The funeral is announced Sunday, 29 November, at 11 a.m. Lebanon time, in Wadi al-Jamous. The member must be buried in the local cemetery.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews