In Brazil, 8.7 million reais were released for Tupanciretã after the storm of 20 November. Rio Grande do Sul has also announced means for agricultural holdings and a postponement of certain tax deadlines.

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In Brazil, 8.7 million reais were released for Tupanciretã after the storm of 20 November. Rio Grande do Sul has also announced means for agricultural holdings and a postponement of certain tax deadlines.

Roofing and clearing as a priority

The federal government reported that it released funds on November 25 for four work plans submitted by the municipality. Of the 8.7 million reais, 5.6 million are for cleaning, removal of debris and rental of equipment; 3 million to finance cover materials for 2,015 families. The remaining 100 000 reais are devoted to animal protection.

The report published by the federal government on 26 November, according to the Ministry of Health, reported 7,175 homes with damaged or torn roofs and 50 people without accommodation. Routine and intermediate care had resumed, notably through mobile units. This did not mean that the affected buildings had all reopened: assessments were under way for Brasilina Terra Hospital and two community care facilities.

Support for households, means for farms

The State of Rio Grande do Sul also provides for a one-time payment of R$2,500 to poor or very poor families already registered in the federal social register and whose housing has been directly damaged. The scheme provides for automatic identification of beneficiaries and payment on their citizens’ card. This individual payment is distinct from federal funding to the municipality.

On 27 November, the State Agriculture Secretariat announced two million reais in the form of equipment. Co-operatives and grain companies collect seeds for replanting. Agricultural services must identify needs with the municipality prior to distribution.

Three months for certain undertakings

On 28 November, the State tax administration stated that a federal decree extended the deadlines of certain companies headquartered in Tupanciretã by three months. The measure covers the periods of October, November and December 2026 in the Simples Nacional and Simei schemes, and also covers the PGDAS-D declaration. Amounts already paid are not reimbursed for this deferral. The municipal disaster decree of 20 November and the mobilization of administrations enabled these measures to be undertaken separately.

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