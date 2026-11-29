Yair Netanyahu took the family allowances as an argument to demand the removal of Arabic from the signs and official documents. Ahmad Tibi denounced racist statements. The basic law and the rules for allocating allowances have not changed.

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Yair Netanyahu took the family allowances as an argument to demand the removal of Arabic from the signs and official documents. Ahmad Tibi denounced racist statements. The basic law and the rules for allocating allowances have not changed.

What Yair Netanyahu asked

In a message broadcast on the night of 21-22 November, Yair Netanyahu calls for the removal of the Arabic text from all the official signs and documents of the country. To justify this request, he claims that Israel is not a binational state and opposes the place of Arabic in other countries to Hebrew in Israel.

He then took as an example Arab citizens who received child benefits or national insurance benefits: if they were, he wrote, « Israeli enough » to benefit from them, they could be enough to read an elementary Hebrew. He thus used social benefits to defend the withdrawal of Arabic from public media. His message does not contain a mechanism to withdraw the allowances or a formal proposal for language examination.

Ahmad Tibi defends Arab status in Israel

MP Ahmad Tibi, a member of the Knesset Common List, responded to him on Sunday morning in Hebrew. He opposed Arabic as a « mother tongue » to what he calls, by puncture, racism as Yair Netanyahu’s « father tongue ». He claimed that Arabic would remain and predicted Benjamin Netanyahu’s political disappearance.

Law and allowances have not changed

Article 4 of the 2018 Basic Law on the Nation-State states that Hebrew is the language of the State and recognizes a special status in Arabic. It states that the use of Arabic by public institutions or in relations with them is governed by law and that this article does not affect the place which the language occupied in practice before its entry into force.

The family allowance scheme is governed by other legislation. The criteria published by the Israeli Institute of National Insurance include the parent’s residence and the age of the child, with conditions and exceptions specific to the benefit. No criteria for Hebrew reading are included in the official list for these allowances. The organization itself publishes information and forms for families in Arabic. For the regular allowance, the Institute specifies that the child must be under 18 years of age, stay in Israel and not be married.

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