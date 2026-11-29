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The marathon restrictions continue in Beirut. UNRWA teachers mobilize on Monday, Lebanon receives China in basketball and Spain renews its parliament.

Sunday, November 29, 2026. Eight o’clock Beirut time.

Beirut: marathon closures continue in the morning

The Internal Security Forces have planned to keep the closures along the course until the last riders pass. There is no single hour of reopening: the streets are gradually reopening. The place of the Martyrs, starting and finishing point, remains concerned until the end of the event. The route was closed to traffic at 4:30 a.m.

The organiser’s programme set the departure of the marathon and the semi-marathon at 6:30 a.m. and the 10 km at 7:45 a.m. It then provides for the youth race at 9.30 a.m. and the race from 6 km to 10.15 a.m. The device therefore also concerns the journeys made after the passage of the first marathoners.

UNRWA schools: mobilization announced on Monday

The Palestinian Teachers’ Union in Lebanon calls for a rally on Monday 30 November in UNRWA schools and at its two vocational training sites. The union protested against the effects of the agency’s financial crisis on posts and services. He requested that students leave schools before the last two periods of study.

This appeal is not a general closure decision: the agency did not announce a common schedule. Families should refer to the instructions of their institution. UNRWA reported that it had received 34,541 students in 60 schools in Lebanon during the school year 2025-2026.

Basket: Lebanon receives China at 9 p.m

The cedars competed against China at 9 p.m. Beirut time, at the Nouhad Nawfal complex in Zuk Mikael, in Asian qualifying for the 2027 World Cup. Before this match, Lebanon took second place in Group F, with six wins and three defeats. The Lebanese selection tilted against Japan on Thursday, at home. The International Federation published the number of teams engaged this Sunday.

Palestine: Guterres Calls for Progress to Two States · Global Voices

For the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, the Secretary-General of the United Nations reiterated his call to end the illegal occupation of the Palestinian territory. António Guterres recalled that, in the two-State solution defended by the United Nations, Gaza and the West Bank are an integral part of the same Palestinian State. The commemoration, scheduled for 29 November, refers to the vote on the plan of division by the General Assembly in 1947.

Oil: OPEC+ ministers meet this Sunday

The coalition of producing countries set November 29 as its 42nd ministerial meeting. The meeting took place as the current collective ceilings run until the end of the year. In parallel, seven members of the alliance, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, had decided on 1 November to maintain the production levels required for September in December. These are two separate decisions: the Sunday communiqué will be necessary to determine whether new levels have been agreed.

Spain: polling stations open at 9 am local time

The Spanish renew this Sunday the 350 seats of the Congress of Deputies and directly elect 209 senators. The offices must close by 8:00. On 5 October, Pedro Sánchez announced the convening of this early election. In Congress, a candidate must have 176 votes in the first nomination vote; In the absence of an absolute majority, the second vote splits the votes in favour and against. The allocation of seats will therefore determine the necessary agreements to form a Government.

Taiwan: opposition keeps Taipei, presidential party takes back Taichung

Kuomintang retains Taipei, where outgoing mayor Chiang Wan-an won 53.72 per cent of the valid votes. The Progressive Democratic Party, which holds the presidency, wins Taichung with Ho Hsin-chun. The count gives 11 of the 22 local executives in Kuomintang, 10 in the Progressive Democratic Party and one in an independent. The nuclear referendum held on the same day is a separate election and does not authorize the return to service of a reactor alone.

Rougeole: 59 countries affected by severe outbreaks in 2025

The World Health Organization estimates that 72,000 people died of measles in 2025, a 91% decrease since 2000. The decline in mortality coexists with major or disruptive outbreaks in 59 countries. According to WHO, more than 29 million children were either not vaccinated or not vaccinated by 2025.

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