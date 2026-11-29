The KDP and the KUPK will defend a common position in Baghdad on 1 December during a dialogue on the competences of Iraqi Kurdistan and the federal government.

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The KDP and the KUPK will defend a common position in Baghdad on 1 December during a dialogue on the competences of Iraqi Kurdistan and the federal government.

The two main Iraqi Kurdistan parties decided on Saturday 28 November to present themselves with a common position at the December 1 talks in Baghdad. Meeting at the headquarters of the Kurdistan Patriotic Union (KPU) in Souleimaniye, their leaders indicated that they would jointly defend the constitutional prerogatives of the autonomous region and seek a settlement through dialogue.

The president of the region, Nechirvan Barzani, and his Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, led the delegation of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP). Bafel Talabani, president of the UPK, led the party. Both training courses had already jointly defended the region’s skills on 24 November. The text of 28 adds a specific commitment: they will coordinate their position for the Baghdad meeting. It does not publish a common list of claims or final composition of delegations by Tuesday.

Who convened the December 1 discussions?

The President of the Higher Council of the Judiciary, Faiq Zaïdan, proposed the meeting on 25 November. Iraqi President Nizar Amedi, Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and Speaker of Parliament Haibat al-Halbousi supported the initiative. The Higher Council of the Judiciary presents the appointment as a national dialogue with the parties concerned. This is not a hearing to decide the dispute through a judgment.

Sharing competences has budgetary consequences

Article 117 of the Iraqi Constitution recognizes Kurdistan as a federated region. Article 121 gives him legislative, executive and judicial powers, subject to the exclusive powers of the Federal State, and provides for a fair share of national revenues for the regions and governorates. The disagreement between Erbil and Baghdad concerns, inter alia, the control of revenues and their modalities of payment.

Oil exports, border control and fiscal transfers have rekindled the dispute. Transfers are of direct concern to Kurdistan officials, whose salaries have been delayed in previous episodes of tension. Following the meeting in Souleimaniye, the head of the UPC Shallaw Kosrat Rasul cited transparency, payment of salaries and continuity of public services as issues to be addressed. No agreement on these files or payment schedules was announced on Saturday.

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