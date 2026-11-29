The municipality of Odessa announces the death of a woman after a Russian attack on the night of 28-29 November. A residential building was hit.

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The municipality of Odessa announces the death of a woman after a Russian attack on the night of 28-29 November. A residential building was hit.

The city of Odessa announced on Sunday 29 November that a woman had been killed when a multi-storey residential building was hit in the night. In a first message, the municipality reported a damaged residential building without a balance sheet. She then confirmed the death, without specifying the age of the victim or announcing a complete record of the injured.

Two separate incidents in the region

The strike on the building is distinct from the one announced on Saturday by the regional administration against a grain warehouse in the Odessa oblast. Governor Oleh Kiper stated that the roof of the building had been damaged and that most of the grain stored had been destroyed. He did not report any casualties in this other incident and did not quantify the amount of cereals lost.

On Saturday morning, according to the governor, another attack hit an electricity distribution facility in the area. The DTEK operator reported that more than 6,000 subscribers were temporarily without power. This number refers to the breakdown announced on Saturday, not to the consequences of the night strike on the building.

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