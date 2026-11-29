The Lublin Public Prosecutor ‘ s Office brought together in one investigation the three falls of 20 November. His first findings refer to Russian-made cruise missiles. Warsaw summoned the Russian ambassador.

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The Lublin Public Prosecutor ‘ s Office brought together in one investigation the three falls of 20 November. His first findings refer to Russian-made cruise missiles. Warsaw summoned the Russian ambassador.

Three sites and no injuries reported

On 20 November, the public prosecutor’s office first confirmed the fall of an unidentified object in Nowy Lipowiec, in eastern Poland. The following day, he also reported two other sites near Rudnik and Mołodycz. In his November 23 point, he indicates that the three vehicles fell into unbuilt terrain without any injuries or significant material damage reported.

The first findings on debris refer, according to the prosecution, to three Russian-made cruise missiles. Field inspections were completed at Nowy Lipowiec and Rudnik sites. The Prosecutor’s Office was still planning to report on the conclusion of the findings to Mołodycz.

Warsaw called Russian Ambassador

At the request of Poland, the North Atlantic Council held an extraordinary meeting on 23 November. The following day, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it had summoned the Russian ambassador. Warsaw blames Russia for this violation of its airspace and asks it to put an end to actions which it considers dangerous for the inhabitants and civil aviation.

The case is now under the military service of the Lublin Public Prosecutor ‘ s Office. Judges must receive the expertise on the documents collected. Their release does not resolve the cause of each fall and does not provide a judicial finding on the circumstances of the launch.

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