Ukraine: IMF opens two financing reviews

The IMF opened the second and third reviews of its programme for Ukraine on 9 November. The Department of Finance expects an additional $1.66 billion by the end of 2026, subject to a decision of the Fund’s Board of Directors. The consultations also cover reforms and preparation of the 2027 budget at its second reading. Kyiv has already received approximately $2.2 billion under the four-year program approved in February.

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The IMF opens two reviews of its financing programme for Ukraine on Monday, 9 November 2026. Their outcome could allow Kyiv to obtain an additional $1.7 billion before the end of the year. Discussions also focused on the 2027 budget, the main data of which still needed to be finalized with the Fund.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Finance confirms the start of meetings between its teams, the National Bank of Ukraine and the experts of the International Monetary Fund. These consultations should examine the commitments already made, the macroeconomic situation and future structural reforms. They are not a payment decision.

IMF opens two parallel reviews

The mission brings together the second and third assessments of the extended credit mechanism, designated by the English acronym EFF. His Permanent Representative in Ukraine, Priscilla Toffano, said that trade concerned macroeconomic and fiscal policies as well as major structural reforms.

The meetings are held in Lviv and Warsaw, with the participation of some experts from a distance. The Ukrainian authorities must present the progress of the programme and future funding needs.

In its November 9 release, the Department of Finance estimates the funding expected to be approximately $1.66 billion. It is explicitly conditional upon a decision of the IMF Board of Directors. The amount therefore remains a financing perspective, not a revenue already received by the State.

Budget 2027 at the centre of the discussions

The government is also preparing the second reading of the draft budget for 2027. The Ukrainian Parliament, Verkhovna Rada, supported him at first reading on 28 October. The Executive is now working on parliamentary proposals and a revised version of the document.

The Department plans to submit this text after consultations with the IMF. In particular, exchanges should specify the main budgetary balances and sources of international support needed to meet the needs of next year.

For Kyiv, the journal also counts in relations with other financial partners. The department presents the year’s success as an important element in maintaining support beyond the expected disbursement of the Fund.

A $8.1 billion program

The IMF Board of Directors approved the current program on February 26, 2026 for four years, until 2029. It aims at economic and financial stability, debt sustainability and further reforms.

Benchmark Amount in dollars Situation EFF Programme 2026-2029 8.1 billion Envelope approved in February Financing already received About 2.2 billion Paid to the Ukrainian budget Funding expected after reviews About 1.66 billion Subject to IMF approval

These amounts correspond to different stages of the same programme and should not be added up. The IMF had completed the first review on 20 July, allowing a disbursement of approximately $690 million. The next expected decision now concerns the two reviews opened on Monday.

Photograph released on November 9, 2026 with the meeting communiqué: Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, CC BY 4.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/. Integral photograph preserved, typographical tapes added by Libnanews. Date of shooting not specified.

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