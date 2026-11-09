Khor Mor stopped after an alleged attack

Dana Gas confirmed on 9 November the suspension of production in Khor Mor, Iraqi Kurdistan, after an alleged drone attack the day before. The fire was extinguished and no employee was injured, according to the company. The shutdown disrupts electricity production and the supply of domestic gas. Baghdad must supply liquefied petroleum gas to the inhabitants until recovery. A joint investigation must specify the circumstances of the attack, the perpetrators of which are not established.

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Khor Mor at the stop: Dana Gas confirmed Monday, November 9, 2026 the suspension of the production of this Iraqi Kurdistan gas plant. The company refers to an alleged drone attack on the night of 8 November. The fire was extinguished and no employee was injured, according to his statement. The teams evaluate the damage before a recovery whose schedule remains unknown.

The closure affects an important source of supply for power plants in the autonomous region. According to the Regional Ministry of Electricity, the attack deprived the network of about 2.8 gigawatts of production. Residents also reported difficulties in supplying cooking gas.

Khor Mor at the stop, the supply of disturbed current

In their joint statement of 9 November, the regional ministries of natural resources and electricity set the attack at around 11 p.m. on Sunday. They call it « terrorist » and announce that they are working to restore power. This qualification is the responsibility of the Kurdish authorities; their text does not designate any person responsible.

Dana Gas indicates that it is coordinating its response with the Kurdistan regional government and the Iraqi federal authorities. His announcement distinguishes two stages: fire extinguishing, already completed, and then damage assessment, still in progress. It does not confirm a restart of the installation.

Baghdad requested for domestic gas

The Regional Ministry of Natural Resources announced on Monday a household support measure. At his request, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi instructed the Federal Ministry of Oil to supply the necessary quantities of liquefied petroleum gas. This supply must cover the needs of the inhabitants of Kurdistan until the recovery of Khor Mor.

The measure concerns domestic gas. It does not constitute the announcement of a restoration of lost electricity production. The two consequences of shutting down the site require separate responses: to provide fuel to households and to restore power to plants.

Joint investigation requested

The Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces announced the formation of a joint commission of inquiry with the Kurdistan authorities. It must establish the circumstances of the attack on the site, located in the province of Souleimaniye.

The press releases consulted do not allow the attack to be attributed to any group or state. Dana Gas has promised new information to the market after its evaluations, without giving a date of reactivation.

Illustration photograph: Souleimaniye, November 17, 2013, and not the Khor Mor site or the attack of 2026. Photo: Diyar Muhammed / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0. Integer photo preserved, typographical cover Libnanews under the same license:CC BY-SA 4.0.

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