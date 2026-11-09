International security of the AI: the call from Paris

The UK wants to make artificial intelligence a priority of its G20 presidency in 2027. Andy Burnham announced at the international meeting organized by Emmanuel Macron on 9 November. The British Prime Minister proposes to mobilize his specialized institute and develop international standards. Japan also supports technical cooperation on risks, while Finland confirms its support for the joint declaration. The discussion involves governments, researchers and leaders of technology companies.

4

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

AI’s international security is the subject of a new appeal announced by the Elysée on Monday, November 9, 2026. Gathered at Emmanuel Macron’s initiative, governments and technology companies support independent assessments, better reporting of incidents and clarification of responsibilities.

International security of the AI: Paris commitments

According to the French presidency, the developers undertake to inform about the known risks and to predict mechanisms of interruption of the models. Evaluations should include malicious use and loss of control. Non-sensitive results would feed into a public directory.

Anthropic, Microsoft, Mistral AI and OpenAI are among the seven participating companies. Elysée announces their signature of a common text. However, its communiqué does not specify a timetable for implementation or a sanctions regime.

London wants to take the case to the G20

Downing Street confirms Premier Andy Burnham’s participation in this remote meeting. In its report of 9 November, the British Government associates risk cooperation with the expected benefits of artificial intelligence. He cites his potential in cancer and dementia treatments.

Andy Burnham proposed to mobilize the expertise of the British AI Security Institute. He also intended to place artificial intelligence at the forefront of the discussions during the British Presidency of the G20 in 2027. London wants to advance international standards, while encouraging applications of technology to major global challenges.

Japan stresses technical cooperation

Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, for his part, defended a strengthening of cross-country exchanges on risk assessment. In her statements after the meeting, she quoted the expertise of the Japanese Institute of Security of AI. She also stressed that States could pursue different approaches to model monitoring.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb confirmed his country’s support for the joint declaration. He welcomed the presence of business leaders in this international discussion. The call announced in Paris remains open to new support.

Archive photography: facade of the Elysée, September 20, 2020. Credit: AlSepPhoenix / Wikimedia Commons. Photo and composition Libnanews licensed CC BY-SA 4.0: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/. Integral photograph preserved, typographical tapes added.

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews