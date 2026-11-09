Teddy Riner announced on November 9, 2026 his candidacy for the presidential election of 2027. The Judo champion wishes to gather beyond the right and left under the slogan « The France we want ». Its first guidelines include pensions. He still has to structure his campaign and go through the legal stages, including the collection of 500 chosen sponsors. His Olympic ambition for Los Angeles remains present, but conditional on his possible political responsibilities.

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Teddy Riner announced on Monday, November 9, 2026, his candidacy for the 2027 presidential election. The 37-year-old judo champion wants to build an independent political offer from the traditional camps. He will now have to organize his campaign and gather the necessary sponsorships to vote.

This entry into politics takes the form of a video broadcast on its social networks and an interview published on the same day. The athlete presents his approach as a response to the French divisions. He intends to bring together beyond partisan affiliations, under the slogan « The France we want ».

The announcement is a commitment to the campaign. It is not yet valid for inclusion in the final list of candidates. This distinction concerns all Elysée suitors, regardless of their reputation.

Teddy Ringer: a clear political line

The Judoka refuses to go right or left. He claims a capacity to unite and presents the social divide as an engine of his decision. His candidacy comes as wage pressures and student mobilization fuel the national debate.

The candidate insists on the lack of prospects which he says he perceives in several generations. He opposed this finding as a call for assembly. This diagnosis is a political argument, not a measure of the state of opinion.

Its first guidelines include pensions. It wants to preserve the distribution, take into account demographics and integrate penitibility. It does not exclude a capitalization share. At this stage, these positions draw a general orientation, without constituting a detailed mechanism.

Teddy Ringer also reports working with about 20 people from civil society, civil service and government. The search for a headquarters and meetings with the French are among the first steps announced. These elements describe a team being structured, rather than an organisation already deployed throughout the country.

Candidacy remains subject to voting rules

Notoriety in sport does not exempt election conditions. To be included in the official list, each candidate must obtain at least 500 qualified nominations. Signatures must come from at least 30 overseas departments or communities. The same territory may not provide more than 50 signatures for this threshold.

The Constitutional Council verifies the submissions and consent of the candidates. They must also file their declarations of assets and interests. The official list is then published in the Official Journal. The announcement of 9 November therefore does not make it possible to affirm that Teddy Riner has already passed these stages.

The timetable published by the government provides for the first round on 18 April 2027 and the second on 2 May. He left the champion several months to clarify his proposals and build his support network.

The Olympic project remains on track

His presidential commitment was not accompanied by a renunciation announced at the Los Angeles Games in 2028. Teddy Ringer maintains this perspective, while conditioning it to the responsibilities that it could exercise and to the agreement of the French. It therefore does not present both ambitions as a definite timetable.

In the immediate future, his entry into the electoral competition calls for details on the programme, team and campaign trips. The collection of sponsorships will then be a mandatory step before any presence on the ballot papers.

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