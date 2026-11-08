8 novembre 2026
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Achqout: a book on churches and monasteries

Libnanews
· 1 min read · 6 views

Zeina Henri Khalil devotes a book to the churches and monasteries of Achqout, in Kesrouan. Published in 2026, the book is presented as a documentary work combining history of buildings and architecture. It considers this religious heritage in its relationship to the spiritual and urban identity of the village. This short presentation reflects the publication announced without pretending to return the contents of the book. The information available does not yet make it possible to specify its publisher, its dissemination or the list of monuments studied.

Paysage rocheux photographié à Achqout le 29 mai 2011, selon la localisation du photographe. Cette illustration ne représente ni la couverture du livre ni un édifice religieux étudié dans l’ouvrage.
Paysage rocheux photographié à Achqout le 29 mai 2011, selon la localisation du photographe. Cette illustration ne représente ni la couverture du livre ni un édifice religieux étudié dans l’ouvrage. Licence : https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ © Photo : Evilscaught / Commons • CC BY 3.0 • Archives 2011
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Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The churches and monasteries of Achqout are at the centre of Zeina Henri Khalil’s new work, published in 2026. Entitled  » في .

The churches and monasteries of Achqout as local memory

The project is presented as a documentary work combining history and architecture. It approaches the buildings through their place in the spiritual and urban identity of the village. This approach places the religious building in a local setting, at the crossroads of the memory of the places and their presence in the landscape.

This publication draws attention to a heritage at the scale of a municipality. It is an invitation to discover the researcher’s work, rather than an inventory that could be reconstructed from her only announcement. The publisher, the conditions for dissemination and the detailed list of monuments studied remain to be specified.

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Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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