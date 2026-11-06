Berri defends resolution 1701 before the EU Ambassador

Nabih Berri defended on Friday resolution 1701 before Sandra De Waele, EU ambassador. The President of Parliament presents this text as a guarantee of Lebanon’s territorial rights and UNIFIL as its operational instrument, while Israeli sovereignty, withdrawal and state authority remain closely linked today.

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Nabih Berri reaffirmed his commitment to Security Council resolution 1701 in a meeting with the EU Ambassador to Lebanon, Sandra De Waele, on Friday, 6 November 2026. The President of Parliament presents it as the legal guarantee of Lebanon’s right to recover its entire territory up to internationally recognised borders.

The meeting was held in Ain al-Tinah. According to report published by Lebanon Debateexchanges focused on the situation in Lebanon and the region, including political and military developments in the South.

UNIFIL at the heart of implementation

The Speaker of the Chamber associated this legal reference with the role of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon. He described UNIFIL as the operational framework for implementing all provisions of the resolution. This position, also reported by Naharnetthus links the lebanese territorial claim to the maintenance of a un mechanism on the ground.

The report does not report any statement by Sandra De Waele or any new agreement with the European Union.

A text linking sovereignty and state authority

Adopted on 11 August 2006, the resolution 1701 established the framework for the cessation of hostilities following the war of that summer. It reaffirms the territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence of Lebanon. It also provides for the extension of government authority to the entire territory.

The text combines several requirements: respect for the Blue Line, the deployment of the Lebanese army in the South with the support of UNIFIL and the absence, between the Litani and this line, of weapons or armed personnel other than those of the United Nations State and force. The Blue Line is a withdrawal line identified by the United Nations, not a permanently delimited international border.

The mission of UNIFIL includes supporting the implementation of this resolution, monitoring the situation and reporting on its violations, according to the presentation of its mandate. Nabih Berri’s insistence on his role thus relates to the means of applying the text, as well as its legal value.

Returning to this reference before the European Ambassador, the President of the Chamber defends a precise articulation: the restitution of the territories claimed by Lebanon and the full application of an international framework which also covers the exercise of the sovereign authority of the State.

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