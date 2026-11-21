The Ministry of Tourism competes with the management of the Jeita Cave. Administrative and technical offers must be opened on 16 December. The specifications provide for four years of contract, a sharing of revenues and limits of use to protect the galleries and their water.

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The Ministry of Tourism has put into competition the exploitation of the cave of Jeita. The active notice sets 16 December as the date for the filing and opening of administrative and technical offers. The specifications require the future operator to rehabilitate the equipment and adjust the attendance according to the state of the cave.

In Kesrouan, the competition covers a larger set than the two galleries open to visitors: the ministry also includes cable car, electric train, catering spaces, shops and parking spaces. The future licensee will be responsible for its rehabilitation, operation and maintenance. Development work is not the subject of a second order in this file: it is part of the manager’s obligations, at his expense as instructed to the bidders.

On 16 December, technical offers, not the choice of the manager

The active notice published on the Public Procurement Authority platform provides for a deposit on Wednesday 16 December 2026 until 10 a.m. and the opening of administrative and technical files at 11 a.m., at the Ministry of Tourism. The planning component, also posted on the platform, indicates December 13. It is the competitive notice which gives the detailed deadline for submission. He does not announce an allocation for December 16.

The choice is not made directly to the highest bidder. The department must first verify the conditions of participation and evaluate the technical offer. It is only then that the files selected are separated from the share of revenue proposed to the State. The specifications shall be drawn up over four years from the entry into force of the future contract. This period includes the necessary preparation and work, then operation and delivery of facilities. Therefore, the meeting date does not allow us to deduct the start of work or a change of manager date.

Two separate shares for the State and the municipality

The instructions distinguish the amount used to compare offers from revenues reserved for the municipality. For the first two years, the minimum return to the State is set at 15% of ticketing revenues and other operating income excluding catering; the restoration follows a separate calculation, with a threshold of 7.5%. The book foresees an increase in shares from the third year onwards. These are minima or calculation rules, not percentages of the future contract.

The municipality of Jeita must receive 12% of the receipts from adult tickets separately and 11% of the receipts from children’s tickets over the duration of the contract. Its share is not used to classify bidders. Thus, an offer that promises more to the state does not change the share reserved for the municipality. These percentages also do not give the future price of visits.

Limit visits if underground environment deteriorates

The technical component requires monitoring of carbon dioxide, humidity and temperature in galleries. In the upper gallery, the document plans to slow down ticket sales and group departures if CO2 exceeds a management threshold and then suspend new entries if the concentration reaches the provisional ceiling. Attendance could only be increased if the surveys and status of the mineral formations allowed. The future manager is therefore not simply set a target for attendance: he must also measure the effect of visits and know when to reduce the rate of visits.

The book also requires a conservation plan covering product leakage, lighting, waste and river water quality. It provides for the rehabilitation and monitoring of the three sewage treatment plants at the site, laboratory analyses and the possibility for the Ministry of Tourism to carry out its own sampling. These requirements relate to tourism exploitation and discharges from the site. They do not entrust to the future holder general water management of the basin.

The next public milestone is the review of administrative and technical offers. The name of the manager and the effective date of the contract can only be determined from the decisions and documents that follow this session.

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