Yves Brunier, Casimir’s interpreter, died, a generation from the children’s island to the village in mourning clouds.

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The French puppeteer, author and actor Yves Brunier, who had given life to Casimir in the children’s island, died at the age of 83. With Christophe Izard, he had shaped one of the most popular characters on French youth television. His orange dinosaur had also crossed the borders of the screen: in the 1980s Casimir had visited Lebanon several times to meet children facing civil war.

Yves Brunier, the man behind Casimir

Yves Brunier will first remain associated with an immediately recognizable silhouette: that of Casimir, the large orange dinosaur with round belly, central character ofChildren’s Island. The puppeteer was not content to manipulate the creature. He slipped into his suit, gave him his gestures, his rhythm and a presence that owed a great deal to his bodywork.

Born in Lyon in 1943, Yves Brunier was oriented towards applied arts before specializing in the world of puppets. In the early 1970s, Christophe Izard prepared for French television a programme intended for children, inspired by his principle bySesame Street. He asked Brunier to imagine a character who could inhabit this new universe.

The project went through several stages before becoming Casimir. The character was finally conceived as a « kind monster », colorful, clumsy, greedy and close to children. Brunier participated directly in this creation with Christophe Izard. He then became the main interpreter on the screen.

Children’s Islandappeared in 1974 on the third chain of the ORTF, before settling on TF1. For eight years, until 1982, Yves Brunier embodied Casimir over hundreds of broadcasts. The program quickly entered the habits of French families and marked a generation of viewers.

Eight years in the costume of the « kind monster »

Casimir is based on a simple balance. The character speaks to children without seeking to imitate adults. He is mistaken, enthusiastic, sometimes jolts and turns ordinary situations into a game. His greed becomes one of his most famous features with the « gloubi-boulga », an unlikely mixture whose name then exceeds the scope of the show.

For Yves Brunier, the character’s success was also due to its physical dimension. Inside the suit, heavy and bulky, the puppeteer had to create a legible gesture without being able to rely on the expressions of a human face. Each movement, inclination or movement of the arms therefore contributed to Casimir’s character.

In 2024, on the occasion of Casimir’s fiftieth anniversary, the French press recalled that Yves Brunier had performed the character without missing a day of filming between 1974 and 1982. This continuity had helped to give the hero a stable and immediately identifiable gesture. Behind an apparent simplicity was a demanding work: to make live an integral costume, to play with other actors and to maintain enough precision for young viewers to forget the presence of the performer. Brunier had thus made Casimir a game character as much as a puppet, capable of occupying space as an actor in his own right.

This incarnation partly explains the longevity of the character after the cessation ofChildren’s Island. Casimir has experienced new appearances, shows, shows and nostalgic appointments. It remained attached to the childhood of the 1970s and 1980s while being passed on to other generations.

Casimir in Lebanon with the children of war

In Lebanon, Casimir also occupies a special place in certain memories of the civil war. In the 1980s, when children were living at the rate of bombing, displacement and school closures, the character visited the country several times to meet them.

These visits gave the orange dinosaur a different dimension than television. Casimir was no longer just the hero of a French program watched from a salon. It became a familiar presence for children whose daily lives were deeply disturbed by the war.

Lebanon then went through one of the most violent periods in its contemporary history. The civil war, which began in 1975, had fragmented the country and transformed the lives of families. Beirut was divided, fighting followed and many children grew up in an environment of insecurity.

In this context, the coming of a character intended to make a laugh had a particular significance. Such displacement obviously could not erase the violence of the conflict. However, they offered a moment of spectacle and normality to a young audience exposed to a reality that had nothing of the joyous « island » imagined for television.

The memory of these visits also illustrates the audience that the French programmes in Lebanon had at that time. Television, youth programmes and popular characters were widely circulating in a country where the French language maintained a strong cultural presence. Casimir could be recognized immediately by some Lebanese children.

The disappearance of Yves Brunier thus revives in Lebanon a memory different from that which dominates in France. For the French public, his name refers first to the afternoon aheadChildren’s Island. For Lebanese who grew up during the war years, Casimir can also evoke these unexpected brackets in the midst of a troubled childhood.

A career dedicated to puppets

Yves Brunier did not limit his journey to the only orange dinosaur. A professional puppeteer, he created or performed other characters for television and entertainment. His work was rooted in a tradition where the manipulator often remains invisible while the creature becomes famous.

This discretion contrasted with Casimir’s immense popularity. The public knew the character, his habits and his expressions much more than the man placed inside the costume. Brunier had, however, helped define the essentials of his visual and body identity.

In January 2010, Yves Brunier was appointed knight of the Order of Arts and Letters, official recognition of a career dedicated to creation and puppetry. Fourteen years later, in 2024, Casimir’s fifty years had recalled the persistence of his success and his place in popular memory.

The death of Yves Brunier came after that of Christophe Izard, who disappeared in 2022 at the age of 85. The two men together gave birth to the character in 1974. Their creation survived them, carried by the television archives, the recasts, the shows and the memories of those who met the child.

In Lebanon, this story finally retains a singular image: that of a great orange dinosaur who came, several times in the 1980s, to find children in the heart of a country at war. More than forty years after these visits, the disappearance of the one hiding in the suit gives these encounters the value of a fragment of memory of the Lebanese civil war.

References and links

Biographical Elements and History of Casimir: Archives dedicated to Yves Brunier andChildren’s Island.

Casimir’s 50th anniversary and performance of Yves Brunier between 1974 and 1982: French press, September 2024.

Historical context concerning Lebanese children during the civil war: documents and archives on Lebanon of the 1980s.