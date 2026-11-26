The Malaysian communications regulator announced two civil actions against Google about YouTube’s moderation. He claims 300 million ringgits in each case. The first relates to gambling and fraud, the second relates to publications covered by an interim injunction.

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The Malaysian communications regulator announced two civil actions against Google about YouTube’s moderation. He claims 300 million ringgits in each case. The first relates to gambling and fraud, the second relates to publications covered by an interim injunction.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) announced on 25 November that it had initiated two civil proceedings against Google LLC. She criticises the company for failing to adequately intervene on content published on YouTube. The 600 million ringgits correspond to the total damage claimed by the regulator, not to a fine already imposed.

Procedure for gambling and fraud

In the first case, the Commission blames Google for failing to comply with legal obligations and conditions of licence. It also invokes negligence in the processing of thousands of content, including publications related to online gambling, scams and fraud. The commission said it had mobilized its teams to deal with tens of thousands of content that it considered harmful. These figures describe the activity which it invokes in support of its request; they do not constitute a finding of the court.

A second action concerns republished videos

The other procedure concerns the release of content by blogger Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, known as Papagomo. According to the Commission, these contents were subject to an interim injunction issued on 19 June by the Kuala Lumpur High Court. It blames Google for not taking the measures it deemed necessary when the content was republished. It is therefore a separate file from that of gambling ads and scams.

Two civil applications, no sanction imposed

In each proceeding, the regulator claims 300 million ringgits, divided equally between ordinary damages, plus and copies. In particular, it invokes the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, the Online Security Act 2025 and the obligations of the platform licence. The announcement does not mention any decision on the merits. A response from Google to both shares was not confirmed at the time of this publication.

Photo archive: Google headquarters panel in Mountain View, California. Runner1928 / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0. Boxing and titration under the same licence.

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