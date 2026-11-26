The centennial parade of Macy New York City confirmed its postponement until Saturday, 28 November, at 8:30 a.m. local time, due to bad weather. This is the first postponement announced by the organizers in the history of the parade.

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The centennial parade of Macy New York City confirmed its postponement until Saturday, 28 November, at 8:30 a.m. local time, due to bad weather. This is the first postponement announced by the organizers in the history of the parade.

New York will not see the great Macys balloons marching in Manhattan on Thursday, November 26. On Wednesday, the department store and municipal authorities announced the postponement of the parade, the 100th edition of which is now scheduled for Saturday, 28 November, at 8:30 a.m. New York time. The appointment thus begins at 2.30 p.m. in metropolitan France and at 3.30 p.m. in Lebanon.

Storm shifts parade, not holiday

The municipality invokes the storm expected Thursday in New York. Wind is a particular challenge for this parade: teams must guide balloons on the streets of Manhattan by holding ropes. The decision concerns the parade as a whole, not just the withdrawal of a few balloons. The American Thanksgiving holiday remains on Thursday, November 26.

For spectators who had planned to come on Thursday, the new date replaces the old convocation. The first municipal traffic advisories had been established for the initial program: they do not allow to deduct the closing hours of the streets on Saturday. The City’s updated record confirms the date and time of departure, without detailing the new opening schedule for each track.

A journey in Manhattan

The parade starts from the Central Park West area in the Upper West Side. It then descends to Midtown via Sixth Avenue and ends in front of the Macys store in Herald Square, at 34th Street. This is the route announced for the parade, not a timetable for each of these points.

The change is unprecedented in the history of the appointment according to the organizers. The one hundredth edition must include a blue hippopotamus inspired by a 1931 balloon, recreated from archive images. At the time of the announcement, the organizers were still working with troops and bands to maintain the program. The City confirmed the new start on Saturday; The order of passage and traffic restrictions must be checked in the updated notices.

Archive photo: Macy Phil Roeder / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0. Boxing and titration: Libnanews.

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