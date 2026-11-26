U2 announced 15 concerts in the United States and Canada from August to October 2027. The group will open this stage in the Miami area and finish it in Vancouver, with two dates in Toronto. Tickets will be on sale on December 4, after several presales reserved for different audiences.

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U2 announced 15 concerts in the United States and Canada from August to October 2027. The group will open this stage in the Miami area and finish it in Vancouver, with two dates in Toronto. Tickets will be on sale on December 4, after several presales reserved for different audiences.

U2 announced on November 24 the North American component of its tourThe Greatest Show On Earth. The fifteen concerts scheduled between 13 August and 18 October 2027 add to the dates previously announced in Latin America and Europe. The tour accompaniesCarnival of Luz, the sixteenth studio album by the irish band, released on november 13.

Two nights in Toronto, a concert in Vancouver

The North American stage will begin on August 13 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. It will include Soldier Field in Chicago on September 3. In Canada, U2 will play at the Rogers Stadium in Toronto on September 7 and 9, then at the BC Place in Vancouver on October 18 for the last concert announced at this stage.

In the United States, two concerts are also scheduled at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on 26 and 28 August, and two at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on 1 and 2 October. Stephen Wilson Jr. will provide the first parts of the first dates; The War On Drugs will take over from the Arlington concert on 27 September.

General sale on 4 December at the time of each room

The general sale is scheduled to open on Friday, December 4 at 10 a.m. local time of the concert venue. The first presales reserved for U2.com members begin on November 30th. To participate in the presale artist on Thursday, December 3, the band asks to register no later than Sunday, November 29 at 9 p.m., North American East Time. Registration allows access to presale, but does not reserve space.

North American concerts arrive after the first stages of the tour, scheduled from February 2027 in Mexico before São Paulo and Buenos Aires. The European strand will open in April in Stockholm. Paris, Lisbon, Berlin and London are already on the calendar; the terms of 4 December concern new American and Canadian dates, not European concerts.

Photo archive: U2 in Seattle, May 14, 2017. U2start / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0. Boxing and titration: Libnanews.

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