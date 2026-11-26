The UNRWA court overturned the dismissal of a Gazan employee charged by Israel after the attacks of 7 October 2023. In its judgment of 11 November, it considers that the Agency did not sufficiently justify its decision, without ruling on the interested party’s participation in the attacks.

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The UNRWA court overturned the dismissal of a Gazan employee charged by Israel after the attacks of 7 October 2023. In its judgment of 11 November, it considers that the Agency did not sufficiently justify its decision, without ruling on the interested party’s participation in the attacks.

The Dispute Tribunal of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) annulled the decision of 26 January 2024 terminating the contract of an employee in Gaza. In a judgment signed on 11 November 2026, Justice John Murphy found that the agency had not established the operational ground for dismissal. The judgment, which came back in the news on 25 November, settles an individual labour dispute, not a criminal procedure.

Items that investigators could not authenticate

The Israeli authorities first reported 12 agency employees they suspected of participating in Hamas attacks on 7 October 2023 in southern Israel. Seven more cases were reported. The Office of Internal Oversight Services reviewed the 19 cases. In its review of August 2024, the United Nations reported that it had not obtained any evidence in one case and had found the information insufficient in another nine. For the last nine, she referred to possible participation, provided that the prosecution elements were authenticated and corroborated.

The court notes that the charges against the employee and other employees were based almost entirely on information held by the Israeli authorities. These included the transmission of reproductions of documents and their own analyses. UN investigators were unable to independently authenticate most of the material received. According to the judgment, the security conditions also prevented them from interviewing the 19 employees concerned in order to obtain their answers.

The agency had to justify the choice of dismissal

UNRWA defended its decision by citing the security of its teams and facilities, the continuity of aid and the confidence of its partners and donors. The judge did not rule out these concerns. He found, however, that the documents in the file did not identify what the Commissioner General knew at the time of the termination, nor did he assess the existence of an immediate risk related to that employee at his workplace.

The court also found no evidence that the agency had examined less severe measures, such as exceptional leave with or without pay. It concluded that the Agency had not demonstrated that the breach of the contract was justified for operational reasons. The judge stated that this finding did not establish that the employee had participated in the attacks or that he had not participated.

Twelve months’ salary if agency chooses compensation

The judgment cancels the breach of the contract. The agency may choose to pay instead an allowance equivalent to 12 months of net base salary. The court also ordered him to pay $5,000 for moral damage. The decision does not rule on the fate of the eight other employees whose participation in the attacks was possible in August 2024.

Photo archive: UNRWA headquarters in Gaza, 19 May 2021. Mohamed Hinnawi / UNRWA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO. Boxing and titration: Libnanews, under the same license.

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