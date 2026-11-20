UNDP is launching a six-month waste collection and drainage operation in Taiz, combined with temporary employment. The governorate is the first territory to receive internally displaced persons registered by IOM, which estimates about 357,658 internally displaced persons since June as a result of the escalation in Yemen.

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In Taiz, where the governorate receives the largest share of the displaced since the renewed fighting in western Yemen, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) launched a waste collection and channel clearance operation on 18 November. The six-month intervention will benefit 450 vulnerable inhabitants and will involve temporary employment in the rehabilitation of municipal services.

The governorate hosts more than 145,000 displaced persons

As at 17 November, the emergency follow-up of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported about 357,658 internally displaced persons as part of the escalation since June, or 59,602 households. For the shorter period from 1 August to 17 November, it has about 356,602 persons, or 59,426 households. These two totals overlap and should not be added together.

In this survey, the governorate of Taiz receives about 145,344 people, or 41 per cent of the total. Lahj welcomes 95,580 and Aden 71,706. This is the declared place of reception, not the place of departure, and the total of Taiz is not the only city. The figures come from a follow-up of households and local informants in the documented areas, not from a comprehensive census. They describe an estimated population, not the number of trips by families, some of which have had to travel several times.

The UNICEF status report, which was arrested on 10 November, describes families housed in unfinished or damaged buildings, with difficult access to water and care. The organization also cites sanitation needs at the host sites. Its review begins on September 3rd: it documents another period and therefore does not add to the IOM follow-up.

Temporary jobs to restore services

UNDP funds the Taiz operation from its own resources, following an appeal by the local committee on health and the environment. The programme includes street cleaning, sorting and waste collection, and channel clearance. It must provide paid work to vulnerable inhabitants, including unemployed young people. The target of 450 beneficiaries is not a record of recruitment.

The programme also plans to assist the local clean-up fund and municipal services in setting priorities and then preparing for the continuity of collection. The stake goes beyond the removal of accumulated waste: without regular service, the canals can again block and the same neighbourhoods are exposed.

This is in addition to the recovery package in Aden and Lahj, for which UNDP announced in October an initial allocation of $1 million and approximately 1,200 temporary positions. This amount concerns the separate initiative of Aden and Lahj; the communiqué of 18 November does not specify the budget specific to Taiz. The announcement does not replace emergency assistance to displaced families or the measures required to restore services on a sustainable basis.

Archive: View of Taiz City, August 18, 2013.Rod Waddington / Wikimedia Commons,CC BY-SA 2.0. Resized whole photo, Libnanews dressing under the same license. The image does not show the 2026 project.

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