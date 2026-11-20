The Faculty of Law and Political Science of the USJ devotes a day to the centenary of the Lebanese Constitution on Monday, November 30, 2026 to the Eastern Library of Beirut. On the agenda: the constitutional archives, the powers of the Head of State, social justice and the place of women.

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The Faculty of Law and Political Science of the University of St. Joseph of Beirut announces on Monday, November 30, 2026 the symposium « Centennial Constitution, New Perspectives ». The meetings begin at 9 a.m. at the Leila Turqui amphitheatre of the Eastern Library, St. Joseph’s University Street, in Ashrafieh.

One hundred years after the adoption of the Lebanese Constitution, the day proposes to review the origins and developments of the Constitution and then to examine current issues, the powers of the Head of State in place of women and social justice. The Michel Chiha Foundation organizes the morning with the Faculty of Law and Political Science of the USJ, the Eastern Library, the American University of Beirut and the Lebanese University. The faculty organizes the afternoon.

From 9 am: where does the 1926 Constitution come from?

The rector of the USJ, François Boëdec, and the president of the Michel Chiha Foundation, Claude Doumet Serhal, will open the conference. The first round table, moderated by Marie-Claude Najm, will focus on the role of Michel Chiha at 9.30 a.m. with Karim Bitar, and then on the sources of the Constitution at 10 a.m. with Nadi Abi Rached. At 11 a.m., Joseph Maïla will return to the 1926 text and its evolution.

At 11:30 a.m., Farès El-Dahdah will present the Michel Chiha Foundation’s digital platform on constitutional archives. The program announces a presentation, without specifying an online date. A debate is scheduled for noon.

From 3 p.m.: State powers and societal issues

With Ziyad Baroud in moderation, Rizk Zgheib will speak at 3 p.m. on the implicit competences of the Head of State, then Lara Karam Boustany at 3:20 p.m. on « atypical governments ». A discussion will follow at 3.40 p.m.

At 4.15 p.m., a discussion moderated by Samer Ghamroun will discuss public finances in turn with Ghada Ayoub, economic liberalism and social justice with François Blanc, and then the place of women in the Constitution with Diane Khair. The closing conference is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.: Charles-Édouard Sénac will discuss the challenges of constitutionalism in Lebanon.

Practical information

When:monday, November 30, 2026, opening at 9 a.m., resumed at 3 p.m. and beginning of the closing conference at 5.30 p.m. Beirut time.

Where:Eastern Library of the USJ, Leïla Turqui amphitheatre, St. Joseph’s University Street, Ashrafieh, Beirut.

Access:neither tariff nor registration terms are specified in the invitation. The November 30 program is announced by the Faculty of Law and Political Science of the USJ.

According to the invitation, the cycle « Lebanese Constitution: Evolution, Challenges and Prospects » will continue on December 1 at the American University of Beirut and on December 2 at the Lebanese University. These two days are not held at the Eastern Library.

Visual: invitation to the symposium distributed by the Faculty of Law and Political Science of the Saint Joseph University of Beirut, with the Michel Chiha Foundation and the Eastern Library. Official poster presented in Libnanews.

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