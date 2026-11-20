In Kfarjouz, Al-Rahma High School distinguished 350 students who completed the first book of the Arab Reading Challenge. To complete this step, each must read ten books and summarize ten. The book fair also brought together students and four authors from the school.

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A book read, a page to summarize. In Kfarjouz, in the Nabatiyah region, the Al-Rahma High School identified 350 students who completed the first booklet of the Arab Reading Challenge, according to the National Information Agency. The award ceremony took place at the opening of the school book fair, where former students also came to talk about their books.

Ten books, ten abstracts

The « passport » is the name given by the organizers of the Arab Reading Challenge in the notebook where students record their readings. To fill the first one, in red colour, each reads ten books and summarizes one per page. The notebook also asks to note the title, author, publisher and number of pages. According to the regulations, the first level relates to books outside the curriculum. This is not the end of the challenge: the ordinary course consists of five booklets and fifty books.

The figure of 350 corresponds to the students distinguished for completing this first notebook. This is neither the number of finalists nor a record of attendance at the fair. The agency does not give the number of pupils who started the course in Kfarjouz, nor the number of students who went to the next booklet.

Pupils meet four authors from the school

The exhibition « Racines et lettres » is in its twenty-second edition. At the opening, poet and presenter Zahi Wehbe moderated an exchange on reading and writing with a student and four high school writers. According to the agency, all four had already published a book and participated in signing sessions at the Beirut International Book Fair.

The association Al-Mabarrat, on which the high school depends, had documented the twentieth edition in April 2025. Management then presented the show as the beginning of a week of group readings, workshops and meetings, with the participation of parents. These activities date back to this edition and do not constitute the November 2026 program.

A challenge involving public schools

For the school year 2025-2026, the Lebanese Ministry of Education had invited public and private institutions, including technical and vocational schools, to participate in the tenth edition of the challenge. At the end of October, the official Emirati agency reported 132,563 students from 614 schools with Lebanese qualifications in this edition. This national review precedes the Kfarjouz show. The local result is more limited: 350 students have read and summarized the ten books in the first notebook.

Illustration photo: Nabatiyah al-Tahta, May 8, 2011. This archive does not show the Kfarjouz High School or its living room. Credit: ansam61@hotmail.com / Panoramio, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 3.0. Image resized and integrated with Libnanews coverage.

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